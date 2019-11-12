Last month, a spy video showed what appeared to be a camouflaged Ferrari Portofino coupe test mule. Black cladding hid most of the car’s distinctive features. Then, last week, a Motor1.com reader captured the mysterious car in a series of photos. It still wore the same disguise, but rumors started to circulate. Now, Ferrari is teasing “La Nuova Dolce Vita” – “The New Sweet Life” – which could be the reveal event for the suspected Portofino coupe.

In the teaser, posted to Instagram, there’s a pair of sunglasses and a cappuccino on a small table. In the sunglasses’ reflection, there’s a blurred silver car, which looks like a coupe. Could it be the Portofino coupe? Possibly. Ferrari also shared a teaser video yesterday, this time splashing “La Nuova Dolce Vita” over a short, stylized nine-second clip. The video also showed a date: November 13.

There’s a good chance the camouflage-cladded test mules spied over the last month will be revealed tomorrow. Several Ferrari Chat members reported they were seeing the car this week, either November 13 or 14, at an event in Rome, Italy, and the teaser video did show famous Rome locations. The splashy teasers hint that this could be a public unveiling, too.

It’s still unclear if the Portofino coupe is a regular Portofino with a fixed roof or something more. Rumors suggest it could feature a shorter wheelbase and have a different model name. The shorter wheelbase could eliminate the Portofino’s rear seats, too.

Gallery: Ferrari Portofino Coupe Spy Photos

5 Photos

It’ll likely use the same powertrain as the Portofino – Ferrari’s twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8. It produces 600 horsepower (441 kilowatts) and 560 pound-feet (760 Newton-meters) of torque, pairing with the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Ferrari’s new V6 hybrid could find its way under the hood eventually, too.

Thankfully, we shouldn’t have to wait long. We’ll report back anything exciting Ferrari reveals tomorrow. Stay tuned.