Hide press release Show press release

EVENT

NEWS

November 12, 2019

The fastest accelerating car makes its debut



Summary

The Owl is the fastest accelerating car in the world: 0-60 mph in 1.69 seconds

The Owl is the first Japanese full-electric hypercar

The Owl is the world most powerful electric hypercar: 4 PMSM produce 2012 horsepower (1480 kW)

Great performaces but never shouty: design based on elegance, beauty, femininity

From concept to production changes were made to improve style, to reach performance targets, and to meet the requirements of worldwide homologation

Drive range 450 km with a top speed of 400 km/h

Lithium ion battery with a total power of 1300 kW and a Battery Monitoring System to keep it under automatic control

Chassis: carbon monocoque structure. Body: the highest quality of CFRP

Three-level ground clearances and four driving modes

Limited edition for 50 units

Aspark presents the production version of the Owl

The production version of the full-electric hypercar Owl has been finally unveiled today at Dubai International Motor Show by Masanori Yoshida, Aspark CEO.

Body, chassis and much of the components entirely made by top-level carbon ﬁber materials, extremely powerful four electric motors, a unique torque vectoring system, an exclusive battery system, and handmade premium interior: the full-electric hypercar Owl is a compendium of state-of-the-art technology, design and functionality, mixed with a genuine passion for beauty.

The fastest accelerating car in the world: 0-60 mph in 1.69 seconds

The most astonishing performance of the Owl is the acceleration: from 0 to 60 mph in 1.69 seconds*.

With 4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors (PMSM) that produce 2012 horsepower (1480 kW) representing the most powerful e-motors ever made, the Owl has a unique battery pack for a range of up to 450 km. Top speed is 400 km/h.

Furthermore, the Owl has a height of 99 cm: it is probably the lowest road legal electric hypercar in the world.

Great performances but never shouty: design based on elegance, beauty, femininity

The Owl is an hypercar with great performances but never shouty or edgy, capable to convey femininity and luxury feel. In the exterior the volumes are soft, crossed with tensions which bring back all the astonishing power the Owl has.

Major changes from 2017 concept to production

Differences between the production version and the original concept presented at 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show are huge. These changes were made to improve style while keeping the original feminine and elegant design concept, to reach aggressive performance targets, and to meet the requirements of worldwide homologation.

External mirrors

First of all, two external mirrors with camera have been added. They perfectly mix with the charm of the car, maximizing its elegant appearance with their feminine shape. At the same time they ensure more safety and create the airflow in the right direction, helping to reach the perfomances of the Owl.

Side glass

The side glass now is more functional for the driver, thanks to a special know-how of window cutline – used among the others for Lamborghini Countach and McLaren Senna. The final shape is unique, the design is pure, clear, sexy.

Active rear wing

The spoiler is designed to operate automatically and also manually as soon as customer needs it. It automatically comes out at the speed of 150 km/h and increases the downforce in order to keep the car stability at high speed but also increases driver safety, cornering performance and so on. The spoiler stores automatically at the speed of 100 km/h.

Interior

The interior of the car evokes a modern concept of luxury. Every single element seems to be floaty and light but at the same time strongly dynamic. Elegant lines run along the driver and passenger sides to match with the exterior. Switches (turn on/turn off, high boost, etc.) now are on the ceiling: it seems to sit inside a cockpit.

The world most powerful electric hypercar

The Owl has the most powerful 4 electric motors ever made. They produce a total power of 1480 kW with 2012 horsepower. Overall torque is around 2000 Newton meters.

The Owl has almost three times more power than Formula-E cars and two times more than Formula 1 cars. The rotation of the motor should be the fastest in the world with 15000 rpm.

The unique Battery Monitoring System for a unique battery

The centrally mounted unique shape of the battery pack is specifically designed and developed for the Owl. It is integrated as one part of the chassis: its shape helps to increase the visibility of the car, which has an height of 99 cm only.

The lithium ion battery has a total power of 1300 kW. It can be charged within 80 minutes with 44 kW system (world-standard optimization). Aspark is working to increase the charging capability of the battery within year 2020.

The battery of the Owl has successfully passed a long series of safety tests as fire resistance, crush test, overcharge and over-discharge protection.

One of the strongest characteristic of the battery is the Battery Monitoring System, which continuously monitors the level of each cell and protects the battery from overcharge, over-discharge, overheat and more. This safety device keeps the battery system under automatic control.

Carbon monocoque structure for the chassis

The chassis of the Owl is one single piece of carbon monocoque structure, made with highest quality level of CFRP materials which significantly increases the stiffness.

The overall weight of the chassis is only 120 kg. Honeycomb features are used on the chassis in order to absorb the shock as much as possible and to increase the safety.

The highest quality level of CFRP for the body

The body of the Owl is completely made with the highest quality level of CFRP, which has an high stiffness, an extreme level of lightness and a great beauty. The overall weight of the body is 180 kg.

The Owl has stainless steel frames under the carbon roof and a combination of steel frames with high stiffness carbon roof: the maximum level of safety for the cockpit in case of vehicle overturn.

Three-level ground clearances

The Owl has a double wishbone hydraulic suspension system which allows the driver to adjust the ride height (automatically or manually when necessary) between 80 and 160 mm.

The first Japanese full-electric hypercar

“We were the first company to present the concept of a full-electric hypercar back in 2017. The first to present the production version at 2019 Dubai International Motor Show.

We will be the first to deliver a full-electric hypercar to customers in the second quarter of 2020. And I am really proud of this”, Aspark CEO Masanori Yoshida says during the presentation.

Limited edition

The production version of the Owl is limited to only 50 cars worldwide.

Each one will be fully customizable, each one will be different from the other: exclusivity now has a real meaning.

Production is planned to take place in Turin, Italy in collaboration with Manifattura Automobili Torino, with the full support of Aspark engineering centres in the world.

Aspark plans to deliver the first set of the Owl by the second quarter of 2020.

Price of the base version is Euro 2,900,000. The Owl can be reserved with a reduced deposit of Euro 50,000.

Delivery and after-sales

“By accelerating the final stage of the Owl project in Italy and establishing a new legal subsidiary in Switzerland (Aspark Promotion AG) dedicated to the hypercar business, Aspark reinforces its international presence outside Japan”, Head of Sales and Communication Agshin Badalbayli underlines.

“We are not only delivering the premium level hypercars to our customers but we also take the full responsibility for after-sales, right level of warranty and full product liability. Additionally we are creating global sales and after-sales network of Aspark branded cars in order to reach our customers at the right moment and in the right place”.

The big challenge

“It was a big challenge to meet the aggressive targets of the Owl – Aspark CEO Masanori Yoshida says – but with the 14 years of automotive engineering know-how and with great support from our Japanese and Italian collaborators, we overcame all.“

“The world would be a more exciting place if there were more people thinking about exciting things. That’s why we will never give up our mission and we will keep to produce many exciting projects like Owl“, Yoshida declares.

Factory tours for media and visitors

Aspark would be happy to welcome potential clients and media representatives at Owl development and production centre which is based in Turin, Italy in the facility of its collaborator. Please keep in touch with us for requesting your visit.



Performance and technical specifications

Weight & Dimensions

Length: 4791 mm

Width: 1935 mm

Height: 993 mm (910 + Ride Height)

Wheelbase: 2750 mm

Vehicle Performance

Acceleration Performances (Road Legal Tyre)

0-60 mph*: 1.69 seconds

0-300 km/h*: 10.6 seconds

Max Speed: 400 km/h (248.55 mph)

Drive Range: 450 km (280 miles – NEDC)

Electric system

Battery type: Lithium ion

Capacity: 64 kWh

Battery Power: 1300 kW

Voltage: 800 Vdc

Charging (44 kW): 80 minutes

Chassis

Carbon Monocoque: Single Carbon Piece

Unique Driving Position

Honeycomb Structure

Centrally mounted unique battery pack

Braking

Front & Rear Carbon Ceramic Discs

Brake Caliper Front: 10 Pistons

Brake Caliper Rear: 4 Pistons

Suspension

Hydraulic

Double Wishbone Front & Rear Axles

Automatic and Manual Ride Height Control

Body

Falcon Wing Doors

Two Seater

Left Hand Drive

Body: Full Carbon Fibre

Dry Weight: 1900 kg

Ground Clearance: Low, Standard, High (80 – 160 mm)

Luggage capacity: 50 litres (850 x 530 x 130 mm)

Driver Aids

Four Drive Modes: sport-dynamic, rain-snow, city-comfort, high boost

0-100 km/h Accelerating Record Setting

All Wheel Torque Vectoring System

Aerodynamics

Active Aerodynamic

Moveable Rear Wing

Low Drag Configuration

Ride Height Adjustment

Powertrain Data

Most Powerful E-Motors Ever Made

Four Wheel Drive

Zero Emission

Vehicle Control Units (VCU)

Motors: 4PMSM

Total Power: 2012 bhp (1480 KW)

Torque: 2000 Nm

Wheels & Tyres

Optimised for Fastest Acceleration

Front: 265/35 ZR20 Michelin Pilot Sport CUP2-R and/or Pirelli 265/35ZR20 XL P ZERO Rear: 325/30 ZR21 Michelin Pilot Sport CUP2-R and/or Pirelli 325/30ZR21 XL P ZERO

Rim Size Front: 9.5×20

Rim Size Rear: 11.5×21

Safety Devices

ABS (Antilock Braking System)

TCS (Traction Control System)

ESP (Electronic Stability System)

HBS (Hydraulic Braking System)

BMS (Battery Monitoring System)

TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

ESS (Emergency Stop Signal)

Steering Assistance

Equipment

LED rear taillights

Rear Camera Mirror System (CMS)

USB connections/ Radio/Navigator/Media/Vehicle setting utilising latest phone connectivity technology

Climate control system with Heating & Air conditioning

Four interior Display Screens

Super Luxury Interior Ambient Lighting System

Customizable Dashboard Colors for Each Drive Mode

Switches on Ceiling (Cockpit Style)

Keyless System

*with road legal tyre and one foot rollout.