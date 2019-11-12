No more teasers – this is the real deal. After Hyundai took the midsize sedan segment by storm with its gorgeous new Sonata, Kia is looking to do the same with the mechanically related Optima. What we have here are official images of the K5 version destined to be sold at home in South Korea where it will go on sale next month. The jury is still out on when the North American and European versions of the Optima will be unveiled, but we have a feeling these will look virtually the same as the KDM-spec model.

Gallery: 2020 Kia K5 (KDM Spec)

14 Photos

The numerous teasers released in the build up to the car’s reveal have left very little to the imagination, but it’s nice to finally see the new Optima in all of its glory. We still have a soft spot for those quirky LED daytime running lights derived from the Cadenza, and we’re also particularly fond of the new taillights stretching across the entire width of the car.

The sloping roofline might tempt you to believe the new K5 / Optima has been turned into a more practical liftback, but it’s still a sedan with a trunk lid. Interestingly, Kia mentions its all-new development of the car boasts frameless windows and we can observe the chrome accents on the side profile reminiscent of the previous generation now continue at the back to surround the rear window.

Bigger than the model it replaces, the new Optima has been elongated by 50 millimeters (nearly two inches) to 4905 mm (193.1 inches) and widened by 25 mm (nearly one inch) to 1860 millimeters (73.2 inches), while the height has been lowered by 20 millimeters (0.8 inches) to 1445 millimeters (57 inches) to enhance the fastback silhouette. It should prove to be roomier on the inside as a result of a longer wheelbase now measuring 2850 millimeters (112.2 inches) or 45 mm (1.8 inches) more than before.

The base versions of the K5 will be available in South Korea with 16-inch alloy wheels, but customers will be able to upgrade to 17- or 18-inch alloys and even 19-inch rims on the more expensive trims. These will be available with multiple finishes, including light or dark gray and glossy black.

Kia isn’t willing to show the cabin just yet, but the adjacent teaser image suggests some big changes are planned in a bid to push the Optima more upmarket and echo the Sonata. With the KDM-spec K5 scheduled to go on sale in December, it means we won’t have to wait much longer to see the interior and learn about the technical specifications, which should mirror those of its sister model from Hyundai.