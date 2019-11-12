Don’t confuse this rather large and mildly customized Ford Super Duty dually with a Mack truck. Mack (with a k) denotes the burly big rig with a bulldog for a hood ornament. This is F-350 build is nearly as big, but it’s called Mac (without a k) Truck and it’s a dealer-built off-roading monster from Long McArthur Ford in Kansas. And yes, it’s for sale. In fact, perusing the dealer’s website we see there are multiple models for sale, but they are a bit pricey. More on that in a bit.

For now, here’s what you need to know. Starting from a rather down-spec Ford F-350 XL 4x4 dually, the dealership adds the STX appearance package from the factory then goes to town with extra kit. Custom front and rear steel bumpers from Thunder Struck replace the factory bits, with the front bumper also brandishing LED off-road lights at the corners. Special side vents with MAC branding light up the sides, and the dealer includes a spray-in bed liner as well.

Moving inside, the XL’s cabin is dressed up with custom leather trim on the seats and console, and a set of heavy-duty floormats seek to keep the carpeting clean. As for equipment, it’s fitted with basic power items like windows and locks, though it does get Ford’s Sync system and an 8-inch touchscreen. It’s also equipped with a plethora of cameras as part of the factory towing package, which is a really good idea for something larger than some tiny homes.

Gallery: Ford Super Duty Mac Truck Conversion

13 Photos

Underneath is a 2.5-inch suspension lift with Fox 2.0 shocks at all four corners, and a fox stabilizer bar in the front. That makes room for a custom set of Mac branded 22-inch wheels shod with 37-inch off-road tires, and yes, all six wheels get them. The powertrain is otherwise stock, which means there’s a 450-horsepower 6.7-liter Power Stroke turbocharged V8 diesel under the hood, churning out 935 pound-feet of twist through a six-speed automatic. Side steps and bold Mac Truck branding round out the package.

Long McArthur Ford offers its Mac Truck Edition for either dual- or single-rear-wheel trucks, and it’s available on the F-250 which also gets fender flares. The dealer stands behind the upfit with a surprising 5-year/60,000-mile warranty on the upgrades, but there is a cost for this level of badassery. The F-350 dually currently lists for $75,665, and that’s after a $4,000 discount. That said, it’s in the ballpark of a fully optioned F-150 Raptor, and though it’s certainly not as quick or off-capable as Ford’s dune-hopper, there’s no denying the intimidation factor that this thing exudes. That alone could bring buyers into the showroom to make a deal.