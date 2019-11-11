The Volkswagen Passat sports a new look, more tech, and better safety equipment for the 2020 model year. But one thing the mid-sized sedan doesn’t get is a price hike. The 2020 Passat starts at $22,995 in the U.S. (not including destination and handling fees), making it $2,300 more affordable than the model it replaces. The 2019 VW Passat – which is still available on the VW consumer site – starts at $25,295.

Here’s how the 2020 VW Passat stacks up to the competition:

Model Price 2020 Subaru Legacy $22,745 2020 Volkswagen Passat $22,995 2020 Honda Accord $23,870 2020 Mazda6 $24,000 2020 Nissan Altima $24,100 2020 Toyota Camry $24,295

The 2020 Passat does use some hand-me-downs, though. The same 2.0-liter engine from the previous model carries over, producing the same 174 horsepower (129 kilowatts). Thanks to new torque converter and improved software, though, at least torque gets a boost. Maximum torque is 206 pound-feet (279 Newton-meters), an improvement of 22 lb-ft (30 Nm) from 2019. Power travels to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic gearbox.

The new Passat also uses the same platform as its predecessor. Only the China-market sedan gets the new MQB platform, which underpins most modern VW products, including the new Golf. But at least it this one looks different; the 2020 Passat gets a sharper front fascia with LED headlights, a revised rear with matching LED taillights, and unique 17-, 18-, and 19-inch wheel options, depending on the trim.

Inside the 2020 Passat is an upgraded dashboard with tech borrowed from other VW products, as well as a more-modern instrument panel and new materials throughout. Buyers can choose between VW’s fake "V-Tex" leatherette or full Nappa leather, depending on the trim. And there will be four trim levels to choose from when it goes on sale.

The 2020 VW Passat hits U.S. dealers later this year.