EVs have a clear advantage over cars powered by combustion engines in a drag race thanks to the instant torque delivered by the electric motors making them way quicker off the line. Torque is of greater importance when you’re dealing with a heavy vehicle such as an SUV, with the Porsche Cayenne and Tesla Model X being two relevant examples.

The folks over at The Fast Lane Car wanted to find out whether a Porsche Cayenne Turbo from the 2012 model year would have a chance in a drag race with a 2019 Model X. It might be relatively old, but the SUV from Stuttgart is no slouch with its twin-turbo 4.8-liter V8 engine packing 500 horsepower and a massive 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque for a 0 to 60 mph time in 4.4 seconds.

Those are still some healthy numbers even by today’s standards, albeit the eight-cylinder engine has probably lost some of the power after all this time and 120,000 miles (about 193,000 kilometers) later. Being at a high altitude (over 5,000 feet above sea level) in Colorado at the IMI Motorsports Complex also limits the combustion engine’s capability to produce the maximum available power, but we’re not trying to make any excuses for the Cayenne Turbo.

In the other corner of the ring we have the Tesla Model X in the P100D Long Range specification with a pair of electric motors good for an identical 4.4-second sprint time. Both SUVs have all-wheel drive and automatic transmissions, with eight gears for the Cayenne.

Now that that’s taken care of, the first drag race (from 5:19 mark) is done with the Model X in the regular height and the battery nearly full. The Cayenne Turbo was quicker off the line, and although it eventually started to catch up, the Porsche took the win after completing the 0-60 run in 5.62 seconds. The second race (from 7:30 mark) was done with the Model X in the lowest suspension setup, which actually paid off as it was able to keep up the pace right after the start and ultimately took the win. Truth be told, the Cayenne Turbo was slower compared to the first drag race as the lack of a launch control means not all runs are similar since it all depends on the driver.

The final test involved doing a 0-60 sprint with the electric SUV and it only took 4.69 seconds for the task to be done, which is not too shabby considering the Model X P100D weighs about two and a half metric tons.

When it comes to pricing, the peeps at TFLC spent $87,000 on the new Tesla a few months back and $22,000 on the recently acquired Porsche. The latest-generation Cayenne Turbo costs a hefty $126,500 in the United States where the lesser Cayenne S is more comparable in terms of pricing to the Model X P100D Long Range featured in this video, at $84,300.