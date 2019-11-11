Richard Hammond has surely had some great cars, including a BMW 850 Ci, a Dodge Challenger SRT-8, a Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder, and even a Jaguar E-Type. The time has come for the Hamster to get a new ride following his recent date with the Ford Ranger Raptor. This time around, the car has nothing to do with the performance truck segment.

Instead, Hammond is buying a new Morgan Plus Six – the company’s latest creation, which rides on an aluminum chassis and uses a BMW-sourced inline-six engine. Sounds like the perfect car for Hammond and he wants you to help him spec it.

Gallery: Morgan Plus Six

41 Photos

In the video at the top of this page, after taking us on a quick tour around Morgan’s factory in rainy Malvern, UK, Hammond talks more about the car he is getting. After discussing the interior colors of his Plus Six with a representative of Morgan’s design team, he eventually reduces his options to just two – red or blue. This is where your role comes – at this link, you can vote for which color combination Hammond should have.

“I’ve narrowed it down to two options – red or blue. Now, this is where you guys come in. Please cast your vote in the poll below and you will literally be shaping the future look of my next car. Good luck, and please, choose wisely: I’ll be paying for it and driving it.”

Just as a quick reminder, the Plus Six rides on the company’s new CX-Generation aluminum architecture with some parts of the platform still being made of wood. Power comes from a 3.0-liter twin-turbo engine from BMW, which is good for 335 horsepower (250 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters). It reaches the wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox.