After an abnormally long teaser campaign, the fourth generation of the modern Octavia is finally ready for primetime as Skoda will lift the veil on its most successful model later today. Rather than having to share the spotlight with other cars, the compact liftback and wagon duo will premiere during a dedicated event organized in Prague, Czech Republic where the car is going to receive all the attention. It was a similar situation last month with the mechanically related VW Golf 8 as it debuted at its own event in Wolfsburg.

Skoda has disclosed pretty much all there is to know about the Octavia 4, including how big it’s going to be and what will power it. The only piece of the puzzle that’s missing is the design, although the plethora of teasers has diluted some of the mystery. Nevertheless, we’re certain many are anxious to see the new car in full seeing as how the Octavia is in the top 10 of Europe’s best-selling cars, with the Combi actually being the most popular wagon on the Old Continent.

Speaking of the wagon’s success, it’s one of the main reasons why Skoda has decided to focus on the Octavia Combi during the lengthy teaser campaign. With 640 liters of cargo volume with the rear seats up, it’s going to be one of the most practical models in its segment, offering levels of practicality you’d normally expect from vehicles belonging in a segment above. The car’s increased footprint (22 mm longer and 15 mm wider) will also pay dividends in terms of passenger room, with those sitting in the back benefitting from 78 mm of kneeroom.

The oily bits will be virtually carried over from the aforementioned Golf, but that’s hardly a surprise is it? The two cars have always had strong connections ever since the original modern Octavia from 1996, and it’s going to be a similar story with their latest generations. Once again, the Skoda will be the larger and more practical member of the duo, presumably at a slightly lower price with less refinement than its VW counterpart.

Following the regular Octavia’s debut tonight, the lifted Scout wagon and the sporty RS will be released in 2020. There will be two plug-in hybrids in the mix to join the gasoline and diesel versions as well as the eco-friendly G-TEC running on compressed natural gas (CNG). Debuting on a Skoda production model will be mild-hybrid powertrains, shift-by-wire DSG, a head-up display, and many other novelties we’ll learn more about in a few hours. Much like the flagship Superb, the revamped Octavia is getting full-LED matrix headlights and a tri-zone climate control system.

The livestream will start at 7 PM CET / 6 PM GMT / 1 PM EST. Skoda has made it clear the wagon will go on sale first, with the liftback to follow a few weeks later.