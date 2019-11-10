The 2020 Ford Escape has debuted for more than half a year now. The next-generation compact crossover will hit the showrooms really soon but Ford seems to want you to consider the previous-generation model before setting your sights on the new one.

As reported by the Ford Authority, the Blue Oval is giving a hefty discount to those who would opt to buy an MY 2019 Ford Escape By how much, you ask? Up to $4,750 cash discount is up for grabs – that's if you're willing to buy a previous-generation model with the new one just around the corner.

Gallery: 2020 Ford Escape: First Drive

31 Photos

The $4,500 cash discount is broken down into four: a $1,000 bonus cash discount, a $2,750 customer cash discount, $500 select inventory customer cash, and another $500 SE/SEL Sport Appearance Package rebate. Of note, the maximum cash discount applies to in-stock vehicles that arrived at the dealership at least 61 days before the date of purchase.

With that said, a 2019 Escape SEL with Sport Appearance Package can be had for $26,730, which is a huge markdown from its $31,480 price tag. That price is even lower than an SE trim without the cash discount.

The maximum discount is offered through cash transactions only. For those who want to finance the 2019 Escape, Ford offers up to $1,500 rebate (bonus cash and SE/SEL Sport Appearance Package) plus 0 percent APR for 60 months. The buyer should qualify for Ford Credit Financing to avail of this offer.

Now, just in case buying an old model isn't your thing, Ford is offering a small incentive for those who want to purchase the 2020 model. A $500 retail customer cash discount is currently on offer for all trim levels of the new Escape except for the base S model.