I think we can all agree that the Urus is a special kind of Lamborghini. It's a practical bull, which is a word that you wouldn't really use in a Lambo until the Urus' birth. In fact, even Maurizio Reggiani, the Italian marque's chief technical director, drives one himself and it's easy to see why.

But what if Lambo makes a track-oriented version of the super SUV? Well, that thought isn't far-fetched because Reggiani has hinted about a Urus Performante in an interview with Automobile Magazine.

Gallery: 2020 Lamborghini Urus Performante rendering

5 Photos

Hinted is the operative word at this point as Reggiani's answer when asked about the possible creation of the Urus Performante.

"I think we will see! You know, at Lamborghini, years and years ago at the time of the Gallardo, we defined this strategy. The Gallardo was the first one, and we continued with the Aventador and the Huracán. So we have the strategy, and we will maintain the strategy, but sometimes it's clear you need to invent or reinvent yourself in an order that cannot be predicted. This will be our target also for the Urus. It's difficult to talk about Lamborghini without mentioning the past models," Reggiani told Automobile Magazine.

While it's clear the Reggiani wants to keep a bit of a cliffhanger with his answer, mentioning about reinventing the company's path, we can infer that a Urus Performante is probably in the works. It may not be called a Performante per se, but we should expect a more powerful version of the Urus.

With that said, we should expect an exciting future for Lamborgini – even with electrification just lurking around.