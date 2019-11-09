The Suzuki Jimny has been a huge success for the Japanese brand, so much so that its retro styling and attractive pricing, combined with its impressive off-road performance have created a package that's so irresistible, that car reviewers can't get enough of it. It's so good in fact that it has the confidence to take on the likes of a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon and a Bowler Bulldog is a straight up set of performance tests. Fair fight? Not at all. Fun to watch? Yes, indeed. The guys over at Carwow have another interesting match-up in their latest video, and it's really all fun and games.

Gallery: Jimny Drag Races Wrangler And Bowler Bulldog With An Off-Road Twist

9 Photos

Quite obviously, the Suzuki Jimny has the disadvantage on paper. Coming in with a rather conservative 1.5-liter gasoline engine that makes 101 horsepower and 96 pound-feet of torque, it really doesn't hold a candle to its rivals in this drag race. It does have a manual and fuel economy on its side, however, and it's also lighter. The Jeep Wrangler here is a Rubicon, more beefed-up for off-roading, and comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine that makes 272 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. Impressive numbers, but it's really child's play compared to the Bowler Bulldog. The obvious winner on paper is the Bulldog, coming packed with an engine lifted from a Range Rover SVR; a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 with 550 horsepower and a crazy 516 pound-feet of torque.

Pretty clear cut, right? Not so. A handicap is in order, and that's why the Bowler Bulldog gets relegated to the grass next to the drag strip. And on a damp day for this race, and equipped with all-terrain tires, the wheelspin and lack of grip will give the Bowler Bulldog quite the challenge. At least that's what they're all hoping. Without spoiling too much, watch the video and see who wins. At least no one cheated off the line, right? Oh, wait.