The gearhead's version of the chicken or egg argument, the great debate of performance when comparing a motorcycle to a car has always been a point of contention among both parties. Motorcycles are light, accelerate faster, and have the advantage of an excellent power to weight ratio. Automobiles have more grip and turn into corners at a higher rate of speed because of this, and generally have a higher top speed (aerodynamics at work). While we won't settle the debate for you, above is a video of a Dodge Challenger Demon taking on several bikes, most notably, a Kawasaki ZX-14R on a drag strip.

Uploaded by the famous Demonology on his YouTube channel, this video focuses on his slightly modified but already crazy fast Dodge Challenger Demon and his run in with several stock and tuned motorcycles with extremely brave riders. Demonology's Dodge Demon packs a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 and has 840 on tap with 100 octane fuel. Some mods were done, such as a modified ECU and filters, so the final number is still unknown. Some of the motorcycles he goes up against here, such as the Suzuki Hayabusa and Kawasaki ZX-14R, do very close to 180 horsepower and 190 horsepower in stock form respectively.

While the Demon usually gets the drop on them with superior grip, the motorcyclist has to do his/her best to keep that front wheel from coming up, needing a delicate balance of twisting the throttle and maximizing the acceleration. With some of these bikes pushing turbos, those stretched swingarms that extend the wheelbase are needed to keep as much of the tires on the ground at all times.

As you'll see in some of the clips, some of the bikes give Demonology a good run for his money, and the under 10 second times are hit thanks to some amazing acceleration from both the bike and car. In fact, Demonology seems to have a rival in the video, his blue ZX-14R being the only one to keep Demonology on his toes.