The four-cylinder Toyota Supra is forbidden fruit in the United States because the automaker only thinks the six-cylinder engine is right for this market. If you're curious about what the BMW-sourced four-pot sounds like, then this is the video to watch.

The YourCarBro YouTube channel chronicles buying vehicles at Japanese auctions and preparing them to export to other countries. This clip showcases a survey of vehicles that are crossing the block soon, including an in-depth look at the four-cylinder Supra.

There's not much that separates the interior and exterior styling between the four- and six-cylinder Supra. Pressing the engine start button reveals the difference, though. The mill doesn't sound quite as throaty at idle. Blipping the throttle exacerbates the disparity because the smaller powerplant has a buzzy exhaust note that's not evident from its bigger sibling.

The 2.0-liter engine packs a twin-scroll turbocharger. This one is the SZ-R trim that makes 255 horsepower (190 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. It hooks up to an eight-speed automatic like for the six-cylinder model.

There's also the base RZ grade that gets by with the 2.0-liter making 194 hp (145 kW) and 236 lb-ft (320 Nm). It also uses the eight-speed gearbox.

According to the host at YourCarBro, the four-cylinder Supra makes sense for Japan because unless a customer is in the countryside then there aren't many opportunities to exploit a vehicle's performance. Fuel economy and style make more sense in the city than having an engaging experience behind the wheel. He doesn't seem convinced by picking the car without the inline-six engine, though.