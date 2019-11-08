The Jeep Wrangler Freedom Edition makes a return, and the automaker donates $250 to the USO for each one that it sells. Prices start at $34,190 for the two-door Wrangler or $37,690 for the four-door Wrangler Unlimited.

The Freedom Edition uses the Wrangler Sport S trim as a starting point but gets a military star decal on the hood, American flags above the Jeep logos on the front fenders, and an Oscar Mike badge on the rear tailgate. In addition, the exterior features a black Sunrider roof, tinted rear windows, side steps, and 17-inch wheels with a Satin Carbon finish.

The first run of Freedom Edition models will come in Firecracker Red, Bright White, or Ocean Blue exterior colors. Black, Granite Crystal, Sting Gray, Billet, Punk’n, Hellayella and Bikini will join the range of available hues later in the production run.

Inside, the Freedom Edition has McKinley black cloth seats with matching leather bolsters and an embossed Oscar Mike logo in the centers. Contrasting Light Tungsten stitching appears on the chairs, steering wheel, doors, and front armrest. A 5.0-inch infotainment display comes standard on this model, but buyers can upgrade to a 7.0-inch display. Blind-spot monitoring and park assist are among the options that customers can add.

The Wrangler Sport S comes standard with a 3.6-liter V6 and six-speed manual. However, the eight-speed automatic and 2.0-liter turbocharged with both transmissions are available options. The 3.0-liter turbodiesel is also a choice on the Wrangler Unlimited.