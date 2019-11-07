If you're car shopping in November, and an FCA product piques your interest, then there's good news because all buyers are eligible for the automaker's employee pricing for several popular models. Best of all, customers can combine the discounted price with other available incentives, according to Cars Direct. The offer runs through December 2.

Gallery: 2019 Ram 1500: First Drive

67 Photos

The employee discount equates to five percent off the dealer invoice price minus a $200 fee. Eligible vehicles include the Chrysler Pacifica (but not the hybrid); Dodge Grand Caravan and Durango; Jeep Renegade, Compass, Cherokee, and Grand Cherokee (not the SRT or Trackhawk); Ram 1500 Classic, 1500, 2500, and 3500.

According to Cars Direct, the ability to bundle the employee price with existing incentives can make for some major deals. For example, a Ram 1500 Big Horn 4X4 generally has a base price of $39,790, but the discounts take over $10,000 off that amount.

If you want to get a better idea about how much the employee price takes off the purchase cost, then the online building tool for Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram already factors the discount into optioning the applicable models. However, the other available incentives don't necessarily appear there, so keep in mind that there could be even more significant savings in the showroom.

While the employee pricing deal doesn't cover the Dodge Challenger or Charger, Cars Direct points out that the $10 per horsepower discount still applies to them. The offer means as much as $7,970 off of a Challenger Hellcat Redeye and $7,070 off a Charger Hellcat.