The range-topping model comes with loads of standard features.
The 2020 Hyundai Sonata arrives in the midsized sedan market starting at $24,330 for the base SE grade after the mandatory $930 destination fee. The range-topping Limited goes for $34,230.
The SEL grade comes standard with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 191 horsepower (142 kilowatts) and an eight-speed automatic gearbox the provides 32 miles per gallon combined fuel economy. Standard features include a driver safety suite that has forward collision-avoidance assist, lane keep assist, lane follow assist, driver attention warning, automatic high beams, and adaptive cruise control.
An available convenience package for $1,200 adds useful features like a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless device charging, and auto-dimming mirror. As an extra addition with the convenience package, the $1,850 premium package comes with a Bose 12-speaker stereo and heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel.
Wither either of these packages, customers open up the ability to specify the $1,000 panoramic sunroof that includes the transparent top and LED interior lights. Finally, the $950 Drive Guidance system requires the premium pack and sunroof, but it gets buyers a 10.25-inch navigation system and highway drive assist.
Upgrading to the SEL Plus trim for $28,380 adds a 1.6-liter with 180 hp (134 kW). The only available option is the $2,750 Tech Package that includes the panoramic sunroof, led interior lighting, 10.25-inch navigation display, 12-speaker Bose Stereo, and highway drive assist.
The Limited grade comes all of the available amenities from the other packages. I also adds matrix-type LED headlights. On the inside, there are ventilated front seats, memory for the driver seat and outside mirrors, color head-up display, and a leatherette-wrapped dashboard. Additional safety features include front and rear parking sensors, around-view monitor, remote parking assist, blind-spot view monitor, and rear parking collision avoidance.
New 2020 Sonata with Striking Design and Loads of Standard Safety Technology Starting At $23,400
Hyundai announces pricing for the all-new 2020 Sonata
Entry level price only increases $750 easily offset with more content when compared with the 2019 Sonata SE
Sophisticated four-door-coupe look with class-leading front legroom and headroom
New standard Hyundai SmartSense safety and convenience features
ANN ARBOR, Mich. Nov. 7, 2019 – Hyundai Motor America has announced prices for the all-new 2020 Sonata. The completely redesigned 2020 Sonata delivers enhanced fuel efficiency, technology and advanced standard safety features at a starting price of $23,400 for the well- equipped SE model. The value-driven SEL model starts at $25,500 and the top-of-the-line Limited is available for $33,300.
The entry-level SE model comes with new features inside and out, including:
All-new Smartstream 2.5-liter engine with 191 HP (vs. 2019 Sonata SE with 185 HP)
Standard 8-speed automatic transmission and Shift-By-Wire selector (vs. 2019 Sonata SE’s 6-speed)
Combined MPG 32 (vs. 2019 Sonata SE’s 29 MPG)
8-inch LCD monitor (vs 7-inch LCD monitor)
Electronic Parking Brake (new standard SmartSense feature)
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (new standard SmartSense feature)
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) (new standard SmartSense feature)
Lane Follow Assist (LFA) (new standard SmartSense feature)
Driver Attention Warning (DAW) (new standard SmartSense feature)
Automatic high-beam assist (new standard SmartSense feature)
Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (new standard SmartSense feature)
LED Hidden Lighting Lamps (new standard SmartSense feature)
LED Daytime Running Lights
LED taillights
Laminated windshield
“With the 2020 Sonata, our focus was a no-compromise innovation approach allowing Sonata owners to have great style, comfort, technology and safety. This focus led to a set of attributes not seen in the midsize car category – attributes such as four-door-coupe looks, 32 mpg, phone as key technology, standard smart cruise control and a class-leading value position,” said Mike O’Brien, vice president, product, corporate and digital planning, Hyundai Motor America. “At Hyundai, we’re big fans of sweating all the details, and we have done that with the 2020 Sonata.”
The Sonata SEL is now equipped with even more design, comfort and convenience features for a value added saving of $750. SEL features include:
Exterior
17-inch alloy wheels
Sport front fascia
Sport rear fascia
Twin-tip muffler
Heated side mirrors
Side mirror turn signal indicators
Interior / Convenience
Proximity key entry with push button start
Hands-free Smart Trunk Release
4.2-inch color LCD instrument cluster display
Leatherette interior door panel inserts
Liquid chrome interior accents
Auto up/down front passenger window
Power driver seat (8-way)
Dual automatic temperature control
Heated front seats
Center rear armrest
Hyundai SmartSense Safety
Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
Multimedia / Technology
SiriusXM® satellite radio
Blue Link® Connected Car Services (3-years complimentary of Connected Care & Remote
Packages)
SEL option packages provide customers with more choices and the lowest priced panoramic sunroof in the segment.
SEL Convenience Package - $1,200
12.3-inch LCD instrument cluster
Hyundai Digital Key
Wireless device charging
Auto-dimming mirror with HomeLink
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
2nd row air vent
USB charge port (2nd row)
Premium Package - $1,850 (Requires Convenience Package)
Bose® premium audio with 12 speakers
Leather seating surfaces
Heated steering wheel
Panoramic Sunroof - $1,000 (Can be added to SEL Convenience or Premium Packages)
Panoramic sunroof
LED interior lights
Drive Guidance - $950 (Requires Premium and Panoramic Sunroof Package)
10.25-inch Navigation system
Highway Drive Assist
Blue Link Guidance Package (3-Year Complimentary Trial)
The SEL Plus trim is $27,450 and brings sporty exterior upgrades and a new Smartstream1.6-liter
turbocharged engine producing 195 lb.-ft. of torque at a low 1,500–4,500 rpm.
SEL Trim Highlights
Smartstream 1.6T GDI 4-cylinder engine
Paddle shifters
18-inch alloy wheels (machine / gloss black finish)
235/45 R18 Michelin® or Pirelli® tires
Glossy black side mirrors and window surround
Hyundai Digital Key
Aluminum pedals
Dinamica® suede / leatherette seating surfaces
The price of the Sonata Limited is $33,300 and comes with these standout features:
Digital Key - Continuing to promote the latest advances in technology, the new Sonata supports Hyundai Digital Key via a dedicated smartphone app. Hyundai Digital Key utilizes Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, which exhibits a high level of security. The NFC wireless data communication takes place only when the device and the reader are within several centimeters of each other. The Hyundai Digital Key app also allows smartphones to control selected vehicle systems remotely. Using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) communication, users can lock and unlock the vehicle, activate the panic alert and start the engine.
Not only does Hyundai Digital Key allow owners to leave traditional keys at home, it also
allows secure sharing of keys with family and friends. The level of access to different vehicle functions can be tailored to each shared key user for a defined period. The vehicle owner can preset the duration of vehicle use or limit the use to only certain features when loaning the vehicle, and, of course, keys can be revoked remotely. For additional convenience in cases such as using a valet service or visiting a Hyundai dealer, Hyundai Digital Key also works with an NFC card, which will be provided with each vehicle. Each Sonata still comes with traditional keys. Digital Key is compatible only with phones using the Android operating system.
Color Head Up Display (HUD) - With a projected image size of eight inches and super- bright clarity (luminance of more than 10,000 candelas per square meter), the Sonata’s HUD provides improved visibility in different lighting conditions. The HUD can be adjusted in both angle and height to provide optimum visibility. The HUD supports driving safety by displaying information such as speed and navigation commands, as well as alerts from active safety and driving assistance features.
Blind-Spot View Monitor with Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) - The Blind-Spot View Monitor with the Sonata’s outside mirror-mounted cameras offers the driver an enhanced field of vision. The Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) system scans for vehicles entering your blind spot. If the driver activates a turn signal, an image of the view from the corresponding wing mirror is displayed in the 12.3-inch cluster display. If a vehicle is detected in the blind spot, audible and visual alerts are provided.
Remote Smart Parking Assist - In a first for its class, the new Sonata offers Remote
Smart Parking Assist to help maneuver the car into or out of parking spaces, boosting convenience for customers. Before a driver attempts to load passengers or luggage, the remote parking function can prove particularly useful, bringing the vehicle out of a tight space. The driver simply uses the smart key to drive the car forward or backward, into or out of a parking space.