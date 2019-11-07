That's a 61-horsepower increase over the current model.

We’re still months away from seeing the 2020 Porsche 911 Turbo S. A new report from Car and Driver says it’ll debut next spring. But that’s not all the report said. The publication got the opportunity to go for a ride in the next-generation 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S, providing a ton of new insights into the sports car. 

Powering the 992 Turbo S is Porsche’s twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six engine. It could make 641 horsepower (477 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (799 Newton-meters) of torque, though those numbers may change before its debut. However, we’ve heard rumors that it’ll at least make over 600 hp (447 kW). That’s a significant increase over the previous-generation, which produces 580 hp (432 kW) and 553 lb-ft (749 Nm) of torque. 

The additional power counters the 100 pounds (45 kilograms) of added weight, sending the car to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in a Porsche-claimed 2.5 seconds – 0.1 seconds quicker than the previous generation. The top speed is said to be 205 mph (329 kph). It certainly has the performance credentials to proudly wear the Turbo S name.

All-wheel drive is standard and the eight-speed dual-clutch automatics is the lone gearbox choice. Rear-wheel steering and Porsche’s Active Suspension Management are also standard. Stopping power comes from 16.5-inch front rotors and 15.4-inch rear ones. A 10-piston caliper, new from Porsche, clamps the front rotors. The car features staggered 20- and 21-inch wheels as opposed to the four 20-inch wheels on the previous Turbo S.

One bit of info that remains elusive is price. However, we can look to the current car’s $190,700 as a good starting point. There’s little chance the next-generation will be cheaper, but it could stay under the $200,000 mark. Then again, additional options and packages could easily let the price exceed $200k. We’ll have to wait and see. 

