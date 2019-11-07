The company says a production version is coming to some markets in late 2021.
The Volkswagen ID. Space Vizzion is the oddly named latest entry in the brand's family of electric vehicle concepts. It debuts at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show on November 19.
The Space Vizzion appears to be a five-door wagon, VW doesn't want you to think of it as an estate. Instead, the firm prefers referring to this shape as a new take on a crossover with cues from a grand tourer but SUV-like utility.
"So far, with our ID. family, we have shown what is possible with electric vehicles in each known car category,” Klaus Bischoff, Head of Volkswagen Design, said in the release of these teaser images. "With the ID. Space Vizzion we create a new, fully electric segment."
VW's teaser only offers two images of the cabin, and they show four captain's chairs with a long center console running separating them. There's a digital cockpit with a skinny display in front of the driver and a much larger screen on the center console. The upholstery uses the material AppleSkin – a type of vegan leather.
Like the other ID. concepts, the Space Vizzion rides on VW's Modular Electric Drive Matrix that's specifically for future EVs. The company claims that this model would have a 300-mile (483-kilometer) range.
VW indicates that a production version of the Space Vizzion concept is coming in late 2021. It might not look quite like what's on display in LA because the company plans to offer "different versions for North America, Europe, and China."
The ID.3 three-door hatchback will be the first model of this EV lineup to go on sale but won't be available in the United States. Instead, Americans will get the ID.4 crossover possibly as soon as late 2020.
ID. SPACE VIZZION CONCEPT TO BE UNVEILED DURING LA AUTO SHOW WEEK
Nov 7, 2019
ID. SPACE VIZZION crossover concept combines zero emissions with maximum versatility
Aerodynamic exterior design helps reach range of up to 300 miles
Seventh member of the ID. family of concepts
Herndon, VA — Volkswagen will debut the ID. SPACE VIZZION to the world on the eve of the Los Angeles Auto Show on November 19, 2019—a zero-emissions vehicle for a new era, new thinking and new mobility. The ID. SPACE VIZZION is a crossover of tomorrow that combines the aerodynamic characteristics of a Gran Turismo with the spaciousness of an SUV. Stylistically, the ID. SPACE VIZZION follows the design DNA of the ID. family, yet has a completely independent and progressive character.
“So far, with our ID. family, we have shown what is possible with electric vehicles in each known car category,” said Klaus Bischoff, Head of Volkswagen Design. “With the ID. SPACE VIZZION we create a new, fully electric segment.”
The ID. SPACE VIZZION is based on Volkswagen’s Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB). The MEB fully exploits the technical possibilities of e-mobility and guarantees long ranges, dynamic driving performance and a whole new level of digital networking.
When it comes to the design, the front and roof sections are particularly precise, with openings for the airstream for aerodynamically optimized design. Thanks to the efficiency of the drive system and impressive aerodynamics, the ID. SPACE VIZZION has a range of up to 300 miles (EPA).
Inside, the concept defines a completely new paradigm of intuitive usability with its completely digitized cockpit. The materials are consistently made from sustainable raw materials, such as the new AppleSkin—a vegan alternative to leather.
The ID. SPACE VIZZION is a concept for the future, but is not a dream. The production version will be released in late 2021, and will come in different versions for North America, Europe and China.