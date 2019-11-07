The Volkswagen ID. Space Vizzion is the oddly named latest entry in the brand's family of electric vehicle concepts. It debuts at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show on November 19.

The Space Vizzion appears to be a five-door wagon, VW doesn't want you to think of it as an estate. Instead, the firm prefers referring to this shape as a new take on a crossover with cues from a grand tourer but SUV-like utility.

"So far, with our ID. family, we have shown what is possible with electric vehicles in each known car category,” Klaus Bischoff, Head of Volkswagen Design, said in the release of these teaser images. "With the ID. Space Vizzion we create a new, fully electric segment."

VW's teaser only offers two images of the cabin, and they show four captain's chairs with a long center console running separating them. There's a digital cockpit with a skinny display in front of the driver and a much larger screen on the center console. The upholstery uses the material AppleSkin – a type of vegan leather.

Like the other ID. concepts, the Space Vizzion rides on VW's Modular Electric Drive Matrix that's specifically for future EVs. The company claims that this model would have a 300-mile (483-kilometer) range.

VW indicates that a production version of the Space Vizzion concept is coming in late 2021. It might not look quite like what's on display in LA because the company plans to offer "different versions for North America, Europe, and China."

The ID.3 three-door hatchback will be the first model of this EV lineup to go on sale but won't be available in the United States. Instead, Americans will get the ID.4 crossover possibly as soon as late 2020.