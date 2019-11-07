It includes cool gimmicks like deploying the fender-mounted machine guns by turning the exhaust turbine.
Tim Burton's 1989 take on Batman starring Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson, and Kim Bassinger redefined the cape crusader for a new era after the campy, yet fun 1960s television series. One of the coolest parts of Burton's film was the new version of the Batmobile that fit the movie's mix of Art Deco and gothic aesthetics. On November 29, there's a chance to own this iconic design as two Lego kits. There's a huge one for builders 16+ and a smaller one for modelers who are 7+.
The bigger, new Lego Batmobile has 3,306 pieces and measures 23 inches (60 centimeters) long, 8 inches (22 cm) wide, and 4 inches (12 cm) tall when complete. It also comes with mini-figures for Batman, the Joker, and Vicki Vale, including accessories for them like a Batarang and Vale's camera. The kit retails for $249.99, €249.99, or £219.99, depending on the region. Folks who purchase the model between November 29 and December 5 also get a mini-replica of the Batmobile.
The Batmobile is big enough for Lego to include lots of cool features. The cockpit slides open to let Batman and Vicki Vale get inside. In an especially cool touch, the fender-mounted machine guns pop up when you turn the exhaust turbine at the rear. Builders can also display the car with the grappling hooks as decorative elements on each side of the vehicle.
To get the complete view of the Batmobile, it comes with a rotating display stand that has a plaque proclaiming the stats for the Caped Crusader's famous ride. There's also a tiny base that looks like a rooftop with gargoyles on each side for standing up the three mini-figures.
Lego doesn't provide as many details about the smaller Batmobile, but the company's images still make it look impressive. There's even a translucent jet of flame to attach at the back.
BatmanTM fans and anyone who appreciates cool cars will love the LEGO® DC Batman 76139 1989 BatmobileTM model car kit for adults. This beautifully detailed LEGO brick building toy replicates the classic curves of the famous Batmobile car, as seen in the 1989 Batman movie. Measuring over 60cm long and built from 3,306 pieces, the model offers a challenging and rewarding build. Die-hard fans will love authentic features such as the slide-open cockpit with a new-for-November-2019 wraparound windshield element, 2 hidden machine guns with a pop-up function activated by turning the turbine exhaust, and decorative grappling hooks on each side of the vehicle. The Batman toy car comes with a rotating display stand (with an attached information plate with 1989 Batmobile statistics) for ease of viewing from any angle. A must-have for all Batman fans, this super-hero toy construction set also includes 3 new-for- November-2019 minifigures—Batman with a cape that matches his 1989 movie outfit, The JokerTM and Vicki ValeTM—plus a brick-built minifigure display stand.
This super-hero toy includes 3 new-for-November-2019 LEGO® minifigures: BatmanTM (new torso decoration), The JokerTM (new face and torso decoration) and Vicki ValeTM (new torso and legs), plus a brick-built minifigure display stand.
This LEGO® brick version of the 1989 BatmobileTM features a slide-open cockpit with a new-for- November-2019 wraparound windshield element, 2 minifigure seats, a steering wheel, stick shift and dashboard stickers, 2 hidden, non-shooting machine guns under the hood with a pop-up function activated by rotating the turbine exhaust, 2 decorative grappling hooks, wheel trims with the Bat logo and specially designed tires for the front wheels, batwings and other iconic design details.
This LEGO® set also includes a brick-built rotating display stand for the BatmanTM toy car with an attached information plate with 1989 BatmobileTM statistics.
Weapons include Batman’s Batarang and a gun and The Joker’s gun.
Accessories include Batman’s new-for-November-2019 cape that matches his 1989 movie outfit and
Vicki Vale’s brick-built camera.
This LEGO® BatmanTM model car kit for adults includes over 3,300 pieces and makes a wonderful nostalgic holiday gift or birthday present for any Batman fan.
1989 BatmobileTM measures over 4” (12cm) high, 23” (60cm) long and 8” (22cm) wide.
Available directly from LEGO Stores & LEGO.com from November 29th, 2019
