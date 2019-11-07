Tim Burton's 1989 take on Batman starring Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson, and Kim Bassinger redefined the cape crusader for a new era after the campy, yet fun 1960s television series. One of the coolest parts of Burton's film was the new version of the Batmobile that fit the movie's mix of Art Deco and gothic aesthetics. On November 29, there's a chance to own this iconic design as two Lego kits. There's a huge one for builders 16+ and a smaller one for modelers who are 7+.

Gallery: Lego 1989 Batmobile Kit

35 Photos

The bigger, new Lego Batmobile has 3,306 pieces and measures 23 inches (60 centimeters) long, 8 inches (22 cm) wide, and 4 inches (12 cm) tall when complete. It also comes with mini-figures for Batman, the Joker, and Vicki Vale, including accessories for them like a Batarang and Vale's camera. The kit retails for $249.99, €249.99, or £219.99, depending on the region. Folks who purchase the model between November 29 and December 5 also get a mini-replica of the Batmobile.

The Batmobile is big enough for Lego to include lots of cool features. The cockpit slides open to let Batman and Vicki Vale get inside. In an especially cool touch, the fender-mounted machine guns pop up when you turn the exhaust turbine at the rear. Builders can also display the car with the grappling hooks as decorative elements on each side of the vehicle.

To get the complete view of the Batmobile, it comes with a rotating display stand that has a plaque proclaiming the stats for the Caped Crusader's famous ride. There's also a tiny base that looks like a rooftop with gargoyles on each side for standing up the three mini-figures.

Lego doesn't provide as many details about the smaller Batmobile, but the company's images still make it look impressive. There's even a translucent jet of flame to attach at the back.