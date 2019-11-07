The Lexus LFA with its glorious 4.8-liter 1LR-GUE engine tweaked by Yamaha might just be the best-sounding car to rock a V10 the automotive industry has ever seen, but the Lamborghini Huracan’s 5.2-liter unit also generates a sweet soundtrack. The folks over at Motorsport Magazine allowed the naturally aspirated powerhouse shared with the Audi R8 to sign its tune in an acceleration test.

With Corsa mode activated and launch control turned on, the Huracan driver slammed hard on the accelerator pedal and ended up perfectly matching Lamborghini’s official 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) time of 2.9 seconds. It was a different story for the 0 to 124 mph (200 km/h) run as the Sant’Agata Bolognese’s idea of an Evo needed 9.3 seconds to complete the task, which is three tenths of a second more than what the specs sheets says. Still, the “baby Lambo” furiously accelerates like there’s no tomorrow, even without the aid of forced induction.

It eventually got up to 180 mph (290 km/h), but the Huracan Evo can reach a significantly higher top speed as Lamborghini say it will do more than 202 mph (352 km/h) provided that the road is long enough for the V10 to stretch its legs.

One has to wonder what another Sesto Elemento would bring in terms of extra performance taking into account the Gallardo-based supercar reserved to the track weighed only 999 kilograms (2,202 pounds). The Huracan Evo is considerably heavier, at 1,422 kg (3,134 lbs), and that’s before adding fluids.

Lamborghini has launched its fair share of Gallardo and Huracan derivatives over the years, but the Sesto Elemento remains our favorite and we’d be interested in seeing a new to remove some of the Huracan’s fat. There’s no word about that happening, but knowing the Italian brand’s affinity for special versions, it’s not completely out of the question.