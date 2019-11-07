Audi gave its naturally aspirated supercar a facelift about a year ago and now the cosmetic revisions are being applied to the LMS GT4 specification of the glorious R8. The track-only machine borrows roughly 60% of its components from the road car and is manufactured in the same location at Böllinger Höfe at the Neckarsulm factory in Germany. It’s been a massive success for privateer drivers, having secured 17 titles all over the world since its launch for the 2018 motorsport season.

Its 5.2-liter V10 engine is dialed at up to 488 horsepower to comply with the regulations, and is hooked up to a seven-speed, dual-clutch transmission. Debuting on the revised model is the possibility to change the ABS and traction control by choosing from one of the eight different settings accessible by using the two rotary switches mounted in the center of the steering wheel. Speaking of which, Audi Sport has swapped out the old steering wheel to replace it with the one installed in the 630-horsepower GT2 version of the R8 race car unveiled earlier this year.

Gallery: 2020 Audi R8 LMS GT4

37 Photos

The revised version of the R8 LMS GT4 comes at the right time taking into account there are currently 27 different series it can compete in, with most being full-season championships that take place in America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and South Africa. It’s also eligible to compete in standalone events, such as the grueling 24-hour races at the Nürburgring and in Dubai.

The R8 LMS GT4 has more in common with the RWD version Audi debuted yesterday as the race car also sends its power to the rear wheels. Unlike the R8 V10 RWS based on the pre-facelift model that served as a limited-run special edition, the new addition to the range is a permanent fixture. Lighter and cheaper than the Quattro-equipped R8, it’s available both as a Coupe and as a Spyder with the FSI engine producing 562 hp and 413 lb-ft (560 Nm) like on the previous rear-wheel-drive R8.