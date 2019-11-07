The upgrades add visual punch and beefier underpinnings to the midsize truck.
You’re likely familiar with the Ford Mustang RTR, and you might also know about the RTR-tweaked F-150. Now, RTR Vehicles is extending its presence into the midsize pickup truck realm with the 2020 Ford Ranger RTR, recently unveiled at the 2019 SEMA Show.
Whereas RTR’s Mustang can be built as a rip-snorting muscle machine, the new Ranger emphasizes aesthetic enhancements with minor performance upgrades. Immediately noticeable is RTR’s trademark LED grille that replaces the stock unit. Fender flares front and rear add a bit more width to the pickup, with the front flares also incorporating functional vents for the otherwise stock 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine.
An RTR graphics package adorns the rear of the truck, and it rides on 17-inch RTR wheels with meaty off-road tires. RTR-branded fender vents along with special floor liners and a serialized dash plaque complete the visual changes.
As for performance, RTR swaps out the Ranger’s suspension in favor of a Fox 2.0 coilover setup. A Ford Performance exhaust system is installed, though RTR doesn’t list any horsepower increase as a result. Optional Ranger RTR upgrades include a leather package for the interior, and a revamped RTR grille with an LED light bar.
Since returning to the U.S. market, the Ford Ranger has become a popular vehicle for tuning companies to tackle. Pretty much every custom Ranger we’ve seen offers upgraded suspension at the very least, and with a Ford Ranger Raptor available outside the U.S., we suspect Ford is watching the market for these tuned versions very closely.
As for the Ranger RTR, the package is a $9,800 addition over a stock truck, and it can be dealer-installed on any Ranger model at select Ford dealers.
“I’m really excited about bringing the RTR Vehicles style, attention to detail and performance enhancements to the new Ford Ranger,” said Vaughn Gittin Jr., RTR Vehicles President. Gittin continues, “being an off-road enthusiast and a lover of the great outdoors, I am in love with the way the Ford Ranger RTR can allow you to explore roads and lands less traveled. The smaller footprint of the Ranger RTR allows navigation on narrow canyons and the tight trails that you find off the grid. The Ranger RTR has the capability to traverse all terrains and looks great doing it! I especially love the RTR Graphics Package featuring our take on a topographic map. The goal with the Ranger RTR is to inspire our customers to step out of the boundaries, get off the road, enjoy the outdoors and do some exploring! As with every RTR Vehicle we produce, our goal I to offer a unique and fun owner and driving experience whether on-road or off.”
