Ford v Ferrari premieres in American theaters on November 15, and two new videos of behind-the-scenes clips provide a look at the crew filming the racing action. If you're ever curious about how to capture A-list actors behind the wheel of classic sports cars, here's the answer.

It's fascinating to see that there are moments when Christian Bale as Ken Miles and Matt Damon as Carroll Shelby are actually behind the wheel of these cars. However, they only appear to drive for brief times and at low speeds.

When it's time to race, the professionals take control. The crew connects the cars to elaborate rigs that allow for mounting cameras around the entire vehicle. A stunt driver sits high above the actual vehicle, so the actor just has to focus on the action.

The videos also capture some of the wrecks. In one scene, a pair of vehicles are burning on the side of the track, and a Ferrari comes around the corner. In an attempt to avoid a collision, the car slams into a dirt embankment. Multiple cameras are there to capture the action, and the Prancing Horse runs one of them over during the stunt.

In another scene, there's an air cannon carrying the shell of a Ferrari race car. It launches the vehicle high above the track. Again, multiple cameras capture the action. There's even one on the track that collides with the rolling shell.

Ford v Ferrari tells the story of Ford's effort to beat Ferrari, specifically at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The Blue Oval's GT40 was the result of this effort, and it eventually scored a 1-2-3 finish at Le Mans in 1966.