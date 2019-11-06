Hyundai introduced its new Venue subcompact crossover to the U.S. market way back in the spring of 2019 at the New York Auto Show. Its attractive shape and standard equipment caught our eye, but with just a couple months left in the year, we still hadn’t heard from Hyundai about the price. That’s finally changed with an official starting figure of $17,250. That doesn’t include $1,095 in freight charges, which brings the total to $18,345.

Frankly, that price of admission is just as inviting as the Venue itself. The base-model SE delivers a six-speed manual transmission, but from there the list of standard equipment includes an 8-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Steering wheel controls and automatic headlights are also neat items to have on a basic new vehicle, but the Venue really shines when it comes to safety features. Hyundai SmartSense is standard, including common traction and stability control systems as well as forward collision tech with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection. That’s a significant bit of kit for a small, sub-$20,000 crossover.

If the manual transmission just isn’t in your wheelhouse, Hyundai offers the SE with a CVT for $18,450. With freight charges factored in, it’s the only Venue in that elusive under-$20,000 range that doesn’t require the driver to change gears. The up-spec SEL trim starts at $19,150 and offers optional packages for a power sunroof, leather trim, heated seats, and added safety tech in the form of blind-spot monitoring and cross-traffic alert. All decked out, an SEL with the Convenience and Premium packages starts at $22,050, again, before the freight charge.

We spent some time with the Venue in Australia and found it to be rather satisfying on many fronts. With this segment growing more competitive by the day, Hyundai now has a smartly-priced offering that could not only steal sales from competitors in the new car segment, but attract people shopping in the used market as well. The Venue is slated to reach Hyundai dealerships later this month.