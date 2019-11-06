Add an additional $1,095 for freight, but that's still a reasonable price for everything the Venue offers.
Hyundai introduced its new Venue subcompact crossover to the U.S. market way back in the spring of 2019 at the New York Auto Show. Its attractive shape and standard equipment caught our eye, but with just a couple months left in the year, we still hadn’t heard from Hyundai about the price. That’s finally changed with an official starting figure of $17,250. That doesn’t include $1,095 in freight charges, which brings the total to $18,345.
Frankly, that price of admission is just as inviting as the Venue itself. The base-model SE delivers a six-speed manual transmission, but from there the list of standard equipment includes an 8-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Steering wheel controls and automatic headlights are also neat items to have on a basic new vehicle, but the Venue really shines when it comes to safety features. Hyundai SmartSense is standard, including common traction and stability control systems as well as forward collision tech with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection. That’s a significant bit of kit for a small, sub-$20,000 crossover.
If the manual transmission just isn’t in your wheelhouse, Hyundai offers the SE with a CVT for $18,450. With freight charges factored in, it’s the only Venue in that elusive under-$20,000 range that doesn’t require the driver to change gears. The up-spec SEL trim starts at $19,150 and offers optional packages for a power sunroof, leather trim, heated seats, and added safety tech in the form of blind-spot monitoring and cross-traffic alert. All decked out, an SEL with the Convenience and Premium packages starts at $22,050, again, before the freight charge.
We spent some time with the Venue in Australia and found it to be rather satisfying on many fronts. With this segment growing more competitive by the day, Hyundai now has a smartly-priced offering that could not only steal sales from competitors in the new car segment, but attract people shopping in the used market as well. The Venue is slated to reach Hyundai dealerships later this month.
- All-New 2020 Hyundai Venue Brings Style, Functionality and Standard Safety Features to an entry- level SUV at an Economical Starting Price of $17,250
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., – November 6, 2019 – Hyundai released pricing for its all-new entry-level SUV, the Hyundai Venue. The 2020 Venue is packed with a host of premium driver safety and convenience technologies and is the perfect fit for those seeking a seamless combination of style, versatility and affordability. Venue will be available at U.S. dealerships at the end of the month.
The Venue includes three trim levels: SE (Manual Transmission) or SE Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) automatic, SEL (IVT) or the two-toned exterior Denim (IVT), each including the all-new Smartstream 1.6-liter Dual-Port Injection four-cylinder FWD engine.
|
Model
|
Engine
|
Transmission
|
Drivetrain
|
MSRP*
|
SE M/T
|
1.6L DPI 4-cyl
|
6-Speed Manual Transmission
|
FWD
|
$17,250
|
SE IVT
|
1.6L DPI 4-cyl
|
6-Speed Smartstream IVT
|
FWD
|
$18,450
|
SEL IVT
|
1.6L DPI 4-cyl
|
6-Speed Smartstream IVT
|
FWD
|
$19,150
|
SEL IVT (Convenience Pkg.)
|
1.6L DPI 4-cyl
|
6-Speed Smartstream IVT
|
FWD
|
$20,300
|
SEL IVT (Convenience & Premium)
|
1.6L DPI 4-cyl
|
6-Speed Smartstream IVT
|
FWD
|
$22,050
|
Denim IVT
|
1.6L DPI 4-cyl
|
6-Speed Smartstream IVT
|
FWD
|
$21,950
* Freight Charges for the 2020MY Venue are $1,095.
Hyundai Motor America reserves the right to change prices and features at any time.
Venue comes standard with numerous convenience features including: a 3.5-inch TFT Instrument cluster display, rearview monitor, 8-inch AM/FM/HD® Radio Audio System with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ with four speakers, first row USB charge port, 12V outlet, Bluetooth® hands-free phone, steering wheel audio controls, cruise control, automatic headlights, air conditioning, remote keyless entry and an exterior temperature display. Venue also includes Hyundai SmartSense, a suite of standard safety features including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keeping Assist and Driver Attention Warning, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) with Traction Control as well as front, side and head curtain airbags each as standard equipment.
The SEL trim offers two optional packages, Convenience and Premium. In addition to the SE package level details, the Convenience package includes a power sunroof, sliding armrest storage box, leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob and Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW). The Premium package requires the Convenience package and also includes: heated front seats and side mirrors, LED headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights and taillights, 17-inch alloy wheels with 205/55 R17 tires, proximity key with push button start, 8-inch Navigation AM/FM/HD®/SiriusXM® and Hyundai’s Blue Link® Connected Car System.
The Denim trim package includes exclusive Denim exterior color, contrasting white roof and select trim pieces, exclusive Denim interior color with cloth and leatherette combination front seats. This trim can be in place of or in addition to the SEL Premium package. A sunroof is not optional on the Denim trim.
Seven colors are available, including: Black Noir Pearl, Ceramic White, Scarlet Red Pearl, Intense Blue, Stellar Silver, Galactic Gray and Green Apple. The Denim color is exclusively featured on the Denim edition. The Venue interior includes both black and grey selections.