It was nearly a month ago that Roush teased its most powerful tuned-up Mustang ever. Now, the Jack Roush Edition Mustang from Roush Performance is here, and it looks like quite the machine. Not only is it the most powerful offering from Roush’s stable, it eclipses Ford’s own Shelby GT500 with no less than 775 horsepower (578 kilowatts) under the hood.

Whereas the Shelby utilizes a 5.2-liter V8, Roush sticks with the 5.0-liter found in the Mustang GT. The engine is significantly massaged from there, gaining Roush’s Phase 3 TVS R2650 Eaton supercharger among other things. A new Roush active exhaust system with an H-pipe offers four different sound settings, and upgrades to the cooling system keep temperatures for the engine, transmission, and differential in check. With 775 hp and 670 pound-feet (908 Newton-meters) on tap, Roush eclipses the GT500’s figures in both areas.

Gallery: 2020 Jack Roush Edition Roush Mustang

30 Photos

The Jack Roush Edition doesn’t just gain power. Carrying the weight is a custom-calibrated MagneRide suspension that also makes use of lowering spring and upgraded Brembo brakes. Body upgrades come in the form of an R9 Aero package with a tweaked lower grille opening, chin spoiler, fender vents, an updated hood with functional heat extractors, a rear diffuser, and a Roush blackout panel on the decklid. Speaking of which, nobody will miss the big carbon fiber rear wing, which also has active aero capability. A set of snazzy wheels and an interior decked out in leather/suede with Roush branding rounds out the package.

Should you want to go racing with your Jack Roush Edition Mustang, there’s an optional Competition Pack that includes lightweight wheels with sticky track-only rubber, something called a “Jack Pack” display for wheels and tires, and a track day toolbox filled with unknown items that, presumably, will make your track adventure better.

However, with just 60 examples slated for production in the U.S. and 10 units for international markets, we suspect the vast majority of buyers will relegate these performance machines to weekend drives and collections. We also suspect the price will exceed that of the GT500, though to be clear, Roush makes no mention of cost at this time.