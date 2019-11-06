Only 60 will be offered in the U.S. market, with up to 10 available internationally.

It was nearly a month ago that Roush teased its most powerful tuned-up Mustang ever. Now, the Jack Roush Edition Mustang from Roush Performance is here, and it looks like quite the machine. Not only is it the most powerful offering from Roush’s stable, it eclipses Ford’s own Shelby GT500 with no less than 775 horsepower (578 kilowatts) under the hood.

Whereas the Shelby utilizes a 5.2-liter V8, Roush sticks with the 5.0-liter found in the Mustang GT. The engine is significantly massaged from there, gaining Roush’s Phase 3 TVS R2650 Eaton supercharger among other things. A new Roush active exhaust system with an H-pipe offers four different sound settings, and upgrades to the cooling system keep temperatures for the engine, transmission, and differential in check. With 775 hp and 670 pound-feet (908 Newton-meters) on tap, Roush eclipses the GT500’s figures in both areas.

The Jack Roush Edition doesn’t just gain power. Carrying the weight is a custom-calibrated MagneRide suspension that also makes use of lowering spring and upgraded Brembo brakes. Body upgrades come in the form of an R9 Aero package with a tweaked lower grille opening, chin spoiler, fender vents, an updated hood with functional heat extractors, a rear diffuser, and a Roush blackout panel on the decklid. Speaking of which, nobody will miss the big carbon fiber rear wing, which also has active aero capability. A set of snazzy wheels and an interior decked out in leather/suede with Roush branding rounds out the package.

Should you want to go racing with your Jack Roush Edition Mustang, there’s an optional Competition Pack that includes lightweight wheels with sticky track-only rubber, something called a “Jack Pack” display for wheels and tires, and a track day toolbox filled with unknown items that, presumably, will make your track adventure better.

However, with just 60 examples slated for production in the U.S. and 10 units for international markets, we suspect the vast majority of buyers will relegate these performance machines to weekend drives and collections. We also suspect the price will exceed that of the GT500, though to be clear, Roush makes no mention of cost at this time. 

Source: Roush Performance
ROUSH PERFORMANCE ANNOUNCES 775 HORSEPOWER JACK ROUSH EDITION MUSTANG

The 2020 Jack Roush Edition ROUSH Mustang, built to celebrate the legacy and accomplishments of Jack Roush, made its debut at the 2019 SEMA Show and will be the most powerful ROUSH Mustang ever built with total North American production limited to only 60 vehicles with up to 10 available internationally.
LAS VEGAS (November 4, 2019) – ROUSH Performance unveiled the new Jack Roush Edition Mustang at the 2019 SEMA Show today. Equipped with the most powerful engine ever used in a ROUSH Mustang, the Jack Roush Edition also includes a host of unique performance and aesthetic upgrades that set it apart. Built to commemorate Jack Roush’s recent NASCAR Hall of Fame induction and his legendary racing success, the 775 horsepower 2020 Jack Roush Edition Mustang will be limited to only 60 North American units, with up to 10 available internationally. The vehicle is scheduled to be available in the spring of 2020.

The 2020 Jack Roush Edition Mustang was designed and engineered to showcase the best of ROUSH Performance, featuring state-of-the-art performance components, unique and stunning design features, with a fanatical attention to detail. The car features a ROUSH Phase 3 TVS R2650 supercharger which boosts the car’s 5.0-liter Ti-VCT V8 engine to an overall power output of 775 horsepower and 670 pound-feet of torque. Other performance upgrades include a ROUSH Active Exhaust System with H-pipe, which offers improved exhaust performance and four different user-selectable exhaust modes. In addition, the Jack Roush Edition Mustang includes a ROUSH Powertrain Cooling Package which adds  larger low-temperature radiators, and additional coolers for the engine, transmission and differential to lower engine bay temperatures and improve track performance. It will also include a custom ROUSH-calibrated MagneRide™ performance suspension, calibrated with suspension partner BWI, coupled with lowering springs, high-performance Brembo brakes and a unique Active Aerodynamic carbon fiber rear wing for optimal downforce at any speed. 

The 2020 Jack Roush Edition Mustang features unique cosmetic touches as well, including a Jack Roush Edition graphics package with unique new fender badging and a bespoke grille. Complimenting the striking exterior lines are model-specific ROUSH forged wheels wrapped in high-performance Continental ExtremeContact Sport tires. Additionally, the new R9 Aero Kit includes an upgraded lower grille opening, chin splitter, functional hood heat extractors, fender vents and corner pockets, a rear diffuser, and a ROUSH rear blackout panel. On the inside, the 2020 Jack Roush Edition Mustang will include a custom interior package including the newly-designed ROUSH premium leather and suede seats along with a track-ready suede-covered steering wheel. 

For those looking for even more performance, the optional Competition Pack will feature unique lightweight forged ROUSH/Weld Racing wheels and Continental ExtremeContact™DR racing slick tires which will allow the 2020 Jack Roush Edition Mustang to reach an incredible 1.14g on a skid pad. These ultra high performance tires are designed for track-use only. The Competition Package will also include the “Jack Pack” wheel and tire display along with an integrated track day-ready toolbox and will be sold separately.

Built to celebrate more than 45 years of leadership in performance engineering, the 2020 Jack Roush Edition honors Jack Roush’s impact on the world of motorsports. Having won 32 championships and more than 400 races in professional drag racing, road and stock car racing, Roush is one of the professional sports’ premiere owners. Jack Roush, now the winningest owner in NASCAR history and an icon of American engineering, was inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame in 2017 and was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame earlier this year. 

“There’s no better way to honor my father’s incredible legacy in automotive performance and motorsports than with our most powerful Mustang ever,” said Jack Roush Jr. “This car features the most cutting-edge combination of ROUSH components ever assembled and we can’t wait for the lucky owners to experience what this machine has to offer.”

The 2020 Jack Roush Edition Mustang is limited to 60 US-built vehicles, with up to 10 available internationally, and is available for pre-order now. Visit www.ROUSHperformance.com to learn more about ROUSH vehicles and products and to find a ROUSH dealership near you.