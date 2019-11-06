Aston Martin may be ready to show us the interior of the DBX, its first SUV, but final testing isn’t done yet. New video shows the DBX tearing around the Nurburgring still covered in camouflage less than a month ahead of its reveal, which will happen in Beijing on November 20. Aston first previewed the DBX in concept form in 2015, over four years ago. It’s been everything but a secret.

The video has little new information about the offering; however, if you look closely, the test mule does have a tow hitch hanging off the back. The DBX is an SUV, and those who buy it will probably want to tow things with it. We don’t know the towing capacity, and probably won’t until the reveal.

However, while Aston still has plenty to reveal about its DBX, we do know quite a bit about it. Under the hood will be AMG’s twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that also powers the Vantage and the DB11. In the DBX it will make 542 horsepower (404 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque. Later, Aston will introduce its own twin-turbo 5.2-liter V12 that’s also available in the DB11. In the hotter AMR version, the mill makes 630 hp (469 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque. A hybrid version will also come at some point.

We also have had a peek inside, which shows off the DBX’s well-appointed and luxurious interior. Specifics about interior features, options, and amenities are still elusive, but Aston has said that it spent a lot of time on interior ergonomics – six months on the driver seat position alone.

Gallery: Aston Martin DBX, last tests

4 Photos

The DBX’s long gestation period makes sense. This is a crucial product for the brand, which is missing out on the current crossover and SUV boom. Aston needs its first SUV to be a success because it’s spent a lot of time and money taking the DBX from concept to production. We’ll get our first good look at the SUV later this month. Then, hopefully, we can drive it and see how it compares to the Porsche Cayenne Turbo and BMW X6 M, the two vehicles Aston used to benchmark the DBX.