The 2020 Skoda Octavia teasers keep pouring in ahead of the model’s big debut scheduled to take place on November 11 in Prague. The latest episode of the teaser campaign allows us to take the first official look inside the cabin and check out what will be a completely redesigned dashboard layout with vast changes compared to the outgoing model.

As it’s becoming the norm on many new models, the new Octavia is getting one of those tablet-style infotainment systems, thus eschewing the integrated screen of its predecessor. It sits higher on the center console and should consequently be safer to use since the driver won’t have to take his eyes off the road that much.

The touchscreen is now slightly bigger than before as it measures up to 10 inches on the high-end models compared to the 9.2-inch display of the previous Octavia. As for the all-digital instrument cluster, that one too measures 10 inches and represents an evolution of the Virtual Cockpit since it’s more customizable than before and offers four different layouts: Basic, Classic, Navigation, and Driver Assistance Systems.

We can also catch a glimpse of the head-up display positioned at the top of the dashboard directly in the driver’s line of sight. The Octavia will be the first model from the Czech brand to offer a head-up display as not even the recently facelifted Superb offers this technology. Redesigned seats with greater lateral support are also noticeable and will be offered alongside optional sports seats covered in a breathable fabric.

At the base of the infotainment’s display, there’s going to be a built-in bar for the climate control settings and the touch slider to change the sound system’s volume. The adjacent sketch illustrates Skoda has eliminated many of the buttons and switches to enable a cleaner center console, with the air vents now sitting lower to make room for the bigger screen and the modern controls positioned above.

We’re looking at a DSG-equipped Octavia fitted with the shift-by-wire technology reserved for the model equipped with the dual-clutch automatic transmission. With the gear selector no longer being mechanically connected to the gearbox since it’s now done electronically, it has allowed Skoda to install a much smaller switch for choosing between reverse, neutral, parking, and drive/sport.

The fancy two-spoke steering wheel we’ve already seen on prototypes spotted by our spies will be making its official debut in the new Octavia and it will be quite similar to the one installed in the Vision X concept. Stitching on the dashboard and door cards accentuates Skoda’s desire to move its best-selling model upmarket to avoid an overlap with the Scala, while the air vents for the rear passengers have “-“ and “+” buttons to signal the three-zone air conditioning system.

The wraps will finally come off on Monday. In the meantime, check out yet another teaser posted on social media.