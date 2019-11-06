Diesels and wagons are few and far between in the United States, therefore a combination of the two from BMW is unlikely to hit stateside. It’s especially true when you take into account the Bavarians have clearly said no to another Sports Wagon based on the current-generation 3er, but the long-roof model lives on in Europe where it might get a diesel performance version.

According to a report published by our friends at BMWBLOG, their favorite brand is going to launch early 2020 an M340d xDrive Touring to serve as a diesel alternative to the gasoline-fueled M340i pictured here. It would likely have virtually the same design inside and out, but with a straight-six 3.0-liter diesel underneath the hood. Borrowed from the X3 M40d / X4 M40d crossovers, the engine is expected to churn the same 321 horsepower and a massive 501 pound-feet (680 Newton-meters) of torque.

Gallery: 2020 BMW M340i xDrive Touring

46 Photos

Interestingly, the report claims BMW will sell the hot diesel exclusively as a wagon and only with xDrive. There aren’t any details about performance, but considering the X3 M40d needs 4.9 seconds for the 0-62 mph (100 km/h), the M340d xDrive Touring could complete the task in 4.8 seconds or maybe even 4.7s given what will probably be a slightly lower curb weight. If the engine will be carried over unchanged, it means the full amount of torque is going to kick in at 1,750 rpm and the straight-six will have multi-stage turbocharging.

BMWBLOG says the diesel M Performance version of the 3 Series wagon will be launched in Europe next March, so we might see it that month at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show. It’s probably going to cost more than the gasoline variant, which retails from €63,250 at home in Germany. As for a full-fat M3 Touring, we wouldn’t hold our breath.