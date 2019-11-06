Five special models will evoke the five branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.
The folks at Ram love special edition trucks, and so do Ram buyers. The latest offering isn’t just another flash-in-the-pan appearance package, however. Called the Built To Serve Edition, this special run of Ram 1500 trucks pay homage to the various branches of the U.S. military. Each of the five armed services (Army, Marines, Air Force, Navy, and Coast Guard) will be recognized with a specific model rolled out every three months. Ram doesn’t tell us which branch will be reflected in the first special edition, but it will launch this month coinciding with Veterans Day on November 11.
The special appearance package includes unique features such as U.S. flag decals on the quarter panels, and Built to Serve badging in several places both inside and out. 20-inch aluminum wheels receive a package-specific shade of gray, and most of the body accents are either body color or given the blackout treatment. That includes the grille, bumpers, headlight surrounds, and the dual four-inch exhaust tips at the back. Inside there are special Velcro surfaces where buyers – presumably active or retired military – can apply patches to personalize their vehicle.
Additionally, each military branch will get a truck offered in one of two special colors. The package is available with any body style or powertrain combination, and production will be capped at 9,000 units all total. The Built to Serve edition trucks are also part of Ram’s volunteer initiative called Ram Nation, which seeks to encourage grassroots volunteer events. Specifically, the group is striving to have 1.3 million volunteer-hours of service by Veterans Day 2020, which is just over a year from now.
“Ram wants to honor those who are serving or have served the United States with distinction,” said Reid Bigland, head of Ram brand. “For Ram truck owners – whether military or civilian – ‘Built to Serve’ is a maxim that they can be proud to stand behind. We also want to bring together Ram owners who are not currently serving to make a difference in their communities. We launched our Ram Nation volunteer organization in 2015 as a way to give our Ram truck owners a way to be involved when there’s a need.”
November 6, 2019 -- Ram Truck will honor the five service branches of the United States Armed Forces with a series of “Built to Serve Edition” trucks.
Each of the five U.S. military service branches will be honored by Ram with two specially selected exterior paint colors that evoke the spirit, the mission and history of that service. One of each branch’s “Built to Serve Edition” models will be offered in a new low-volume paint option exclusive to this program.
“Ram wants to honor those who are serving or have served the United States with distinction,” said Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Brand. “For Ram truck owners -- whether military or civilian – ‘Built to Serve’ is a maxim that they can be proud to stand behind. We also want to bring together Ram owners who are not currently serving to make a difference in their communities. We launched our Ram Nation volunteer organization in 2015 as a way to give our Ram truck owners a way to be involved when there’s a need.”
Ram will roll out the first of the Built to Serve Edition trucks in November, coinciding with Veterans Day. A new Built to Serve Edition model, representing another one of America's land, air and sea-based military branches, will launch approximately every three months.
The U.S. Armed Forces “Built to Serve Edition” Ram trucks will be offered in the following colors and limited numbers:
Gator (1,000 units) and Diamond Black (1,000)
Ceramic Gray (1,000) and Patriot Blue (1,000)
Anvil (1,000) and Billet Silver (1,000)
Tank (1,000) and Flame Red (1,000)
Spitfire (500) and Bright White (500)
Ram Built to Serve Edition trucks feature other unique interior and exterior features that set them apart, including a United States flag and Built to Serve decal on each of the rear quarter panels.
The Built to Serve Edition trucks get additional stylish exterior cues including 20-inch aluminum wheels with a unique-to-the edition Technical Gray finish. Body-colored wheel flares also accent the exterior.
Each of the new Rams front ends get a unique treatment consisting of an all-black grille and surround, black bumpers and black-bezel premium lighting. Complementing the look are black badges, black wheel-to-wheel side steps and dual four-inch black exhaust tips.
Inside, each of the five branches of Built to Serve Rams is accented with unique, corresponding color stitching: Light Frost, Light Ambassador Blue, Light Diesel Gray, Core Green or Orange.
These new Ram models are also ready to display their owner’s military pride with Built to Serve-embroidered Velcro panels on each front seat and additional Velcro panels on each front seat inboard shoulder panel. Buyers can apply their own patches – regimental, flags, name tapes or slogans -- to personalize their Built to Serve Edition. Front seat-back panels are covered with PALS/MOLLE webbing to attach additional equipment or pouches.
Ram 1500 Built to Serve Editions also feature:
- Built to Serve instrument panel badge
- Lockable console storage
- Deeply bolstered cloth and vinyl Sport seats
- Black Onyx Chrome interior trim
- All-weather rubber slush mats
Underneath the skin, each Ram Built to Serve Edition is ready for action, loaded with 4x4 Off-Road Group content, including:
- All-terrain tires
- Electronic-locking rear axle
- Hill-descent control
- Front suspension skid plate
- Steering gear skid plate
- Fuel tank skid plate
- Transfer case skid plate
- Tow hooks
- Heavy-duty off-road-calibrated front and rear shock absorbers
Ram Built to Serve Edition packages are available on all body styles and all powertrains.
According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, approximately seven percent of the U.S. population is an active or reserve member, or veteran of the armed services.
As part of the Built to Serve initiative, Ram is bringing further attention to its volunteer initiative called Ram Nation. Ram Nation has been organizing grassroots volunteer events since 2015, and through the launch of the Built to Serve edition trucks, is reinforcing its commitment to recognizing those who serve our nation and our communities.
Beginning today and launching with a new digital 60-second spot, Ram Nation is recruiting individuals to donate their time and to volunteer in their own communities across the nation, with the cumulative goal of 1.3 million volunteer-hours of service by next Veterans Day, November 11, 2020. That goal is equal to one hour for each person serving in our armed services. In addition to activating the Ram Nation volunteer corps across the U.S., Ram is extending the invitation to all individuals, regardless of whether they are a Ram truck owner. To join and learn about new Ram Nation volunteer events, new members can register at www.ramtrucks.com/ram-nation.html.
Ram will kick off the launch of the Built to Serve editions, as well as begin the Ram Nation challenge, at the “Stars and Strings” concert, which celebrates our nation’s military heroes and their families at the Fox Theater in Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.
About Ram Nation
Ram Nation is a grassroots volunteer corps of Ram owners and like-minded people willing and ready to come together to haul supplies, deliver equipment, clear debris, distribute food and water and even make donations that help people in their communities and around the world. New members can join Ram Nation at www.ramtrucks.com/ram-nation.html.