The SEMA Show in Las Vegas is always a wild time. Automakers partner with aftermarket builders and other companies to showcase the latest-and-greatest offerings while wowing the crowd with cars that push industry boundaries. Ford made quite the splash earlier today with the Mustang Lithium, a 900-horsepower (671-kilowatt) electric Mustang built in conjunction with Webasto.

It’s a one-off creation, for now. Ford has big plans for EVs, and there’s no doubt the Mustang is somewhere on that list. Then there’s Ford Mustang-inspired SUV that’s coming, too. But the Mustang Lithium isn’t the only electrified American sports car. The other is called the Genovation GXE and it's a modified Chevy Corvette C6 EV that you can buy – just not from General Motors. Yes, it’s an aftermarket build, but it packs plenty of performance. The GXE recently became the world's fastest street-legal all-electric supercar by going 210.2 miles per hour, and Genovation believes it can reach 220 mph in the right conditions.

So here’s how the electric Mustang and Corvette compare:

Ford Mustang Lithium Genovation GXE Motor 1 Phi-Power electric motor 2 AMRacing electric motors Transmission 6-speed manual 7-speed manual / 7-speed dual-clutch automatic Horsepower 900 hp (671 kW) 800 (596 kW) Torque 1,0000+ lb-ft (1,355+ Nm) 718 lb-ft (973 Nm) Battery N/A 61 kWh Battery System 800-Volt 800-Volt Drive Type RWD RWD The Mustang delivers more power and torque over the GXE. However, we don’t have the full rundown of the Mustang’s specs. We don’t know how the additional horsepower and torque translates into real-world performance stats. Weight is also a mystery. The two may be closer in performance on the track than they are on paper.