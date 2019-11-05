It even comes with a one-year warranty in case you kill it.
When Dodge unveiled its street-legal Challenger SRT Demon drag racer, Hennessey Performance was quick to respond with a tuned Chevrolet Camaro called The Exorcist because you know, exorcist kills demon, right? Without additional OEM competition to battle, the Texas tuner decided to battle itself with a new Camaro that even The Exorcist can’t match. That leads us to this monster Bow Tie with the cheeky name Resurrection, though technically speaking, if exorcists kill demons, shouldn’t this resurrected machine actually be a Dodge Challenger?
Perhaps we’re being a bit pedantic here. The takeaway is this Hennessey-tuned Camaro packs no less than 1,200 horsepower – nearly twice the power you get in a “normal” Camaro ZL1 1LE. Hennessey climbs this mountain by ditching the Camaro’s LT4 engine completely, replacing it with the supercharged LT5 V8 from the Corvette ZR1. The swap alone boosts the Camaro to 755 hp.
Gallery: Hennessey Resurrection Camaro ZL1 1LE
From there Hennessey embarks on a quest for increased airflow, starting with a high-flow induction system and a ported factory supercharger. The factory heads are ported and fitted with upgraded valvetrain components. It gets a big cam, long-tube headers, and a full exhaust system. The fuel system is upgraded as well, and a bigger intercooler helps reduce intake temperatures.
A custom carbon fiber hood also gives the engine a bit more room for airflow, and naturally, there’s a new engine calibration to make all the upgrades work together in harmony. Buyers can choose between a six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic, the latter of which gets upgraded clutch packs and a torque converter to handle the significant power gain. If you choose the stick, a Centerforce clutch will attempt to hold all that power under full throttle.
With everything said and done, Hennessey says its Resurrection Camaro can reach 60 mph in less than 2.3 seconds while running a quarter-mile in 9.3 seconds at 150 mph. Top speed is somewhere north of 220 mph, and yes, Hennessey will even include a 1-year / 12,000-mile warranty in case your Resurrection needs, um, resurrected.
Only 24 units are planned for production and the price tag isn’t cheap. Expect to pay $200,000 for one of these monsters, but you can see it for free this week at the 2019 SEMA Show.
1200 HP HENNESSEY RESURRECTION CAMARO ZL1 1LE
TO DEBUT AT 2019 SEMA SHOW IN LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas (November 5, 2019)—The Team from Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE) has created the most powerful production series Chevy Camaro ZL1 1LE: THE HENNESSEY RESURRECTION, which will be unveiled on Tuesday, November 5 at 11:30 am at the 2019 SEMA Show in Las Vegas in the Shell Pioneering Performance Experience (booth 60003).
Following in the footsteps of THE EXORCIST, the company’s 1000 bhp ZL1 Camaro, Hennessey has now taken the ZL1 1LE to the next level. The heart of THE RESURRECTION begins by removing the ZL1’s 650 bhp supercharged LT4 engine and replacing it with the 755 bhp LT5 engine from the Corvette ZR1. The Hennessey Team then further tunes the LT5, running on Shell E85 biofuel, and increases power to 1200 bhp @ 6800 rpm!
“He is Risen!” said company founder and chief horsepower evangelist, John Hennessey. “Our team has been waiting to offer a more powerful version of THE EXORCIST but we just needed a cool name to fit the car. THE RESURRECTION seemed to be the perfect evolution of THE EXORCIST, which was a name that was ultimately inspired by the Dodge Demon.”
The team from Hennessey increases the power of the supercharged LT5 V8 engine from 755 to 1200 bhp by the tried and true method of increasing airflow through the engine, which includes: High-flow air induction system, CNC billet throttle body upgrade, CNC ported factory 2.65L supercharger with a larger intercooler system, custom carbon fiber hood with increased clearance, CNC ported factory cylinder heads, camshaft and valvetrain upgrades, 1 7/8 inch long-tube stainless steel headers with high-flow catalytic converters, fuel system upgrade, engine management recalibration and chassis dyno tuning. Six-speed equipped vehicles will receive a Centerforce clutch and flywheel upgrade. 10-speed automatic transmission equipped vehicles will receive upgraded clutch packs and torque converter. THE RESURRECTION will come with a 1 year / 12,000-mile warranty from HPE.
Production of THE RESURRECTION will be limited to just 24 examples. THE RESURRECTION can be ordered directly from Chevrolet dealers or from Hennessey at the cost of $200,000 which includes the new Chevy Camaro ZL1 1LE.
“THE RESURRECTION is the first hyper-musclecar.”, added Hennessey. “He is risen, indeed!”
THE RESURRECTION ZL1 1LE CAMARO Specifications
Power:
• 1200 bhp @ 6,800 rpm
• 1000 lb-ft torque @ 4,500 rpm
Performance
• 0-60 mph: < 2.3 sec.
• 1/4 mile: < 9.3 sec. @ 150 mph
• Top speed: 220+ mph
Includes:
• LT5 Supercharged V8 Engine
• High-flow Air Induction System
• High-flow 112 mm CNC billet Aluminum Throttle Body Upgrade
• CNC ported LT5 2.65L Supercharger
• Carbon Fiber Hood with Increased Clearance
• Upgraded Supercharger Pullies & Belt
• Upgraded Fuel System
• Custom HPE Camshaft
• CNC Ported LT5 Cylinder Heads
• Upgraded Valve Springs and Retainers
• Upgraded Intake valves & Exhaust Valves
• Upgraded Pushrods
• High Flow Intercooling System
• Intercooler Heat Exchanger Upgrade
• Long-tube Stainless Steel Headers
• Stainless Steel Midpipes
• High Flow Catalytic Converters
• All Necessary Gaskets & Fluids
• Professional Installation
• HPE Engine Management Calibration
• Dyno Tuning & Road Testing
• Serial-Numbered Dash & Engine Plaques
• Hennessey & RESURRECTION Graphics Package
• 1 year / 12,000 mile warranty
• New Chevy Camaro ZL1 1LE
Total price as tested
$200,000