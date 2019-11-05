When Dodge unveiled its street-legal Challenger SRT Demon drag racer, Hennessey Performance was quick to respond with a tuned Chevrolet Camaro called The Exorcist because you know, exorcist kills demon, right? Without additional OEM competition to battle, the Texas tuner decided to battle itself with a new Camaro that even The Exorcist can’t match. That leads us to this monster Bow Tie with the cheeky name Resurrection, though technically speaking, if exorcists kill demons, shouldn’t this resurrected machine actually be a Dodge Challenger?

Perhaps we’re being a bit pedantic here. The takeaway is this Hennessey-tuned Camaro packs no less than 1,200 horsepower – nearly twice the power you get in a “normal” Camaro ZL1 1LE. Hennessey climbs this mountain by ditching the Camaro’s LT4 engine completely, replacing it with the supercharged LT5 V8 from the Corvette ZR1. The swap alone boosts the Camaro to 755 hp.

Gallery: Hennessey Resurrection Camaro ZL1 1LE

21 Photos

From there Hennessey embarks on a quest for increased airflow, starting with a high-flow induction system and a ported factory supercharger. The factory heads are ported and fitted with upgraded valvetrain components. It gets a big cam, long-tube headers, and a full exhaust system. The fuel system is upgraded as well, and a bigger intercooler helps reduce intake temperatures.

A custom carbon fiber hood also gives the engine a bit more room for airflow, and naturally, there’s a new engine calibration to make all the upgrades work together in harmony. Buyers can choose between a six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic, the latter of which gets upgraded clutch packs and a torque converter to handle the significant power gain. If you choose the stick, a Centerforce clutch will attempt to hold all that power under full throttle.

With everything said and done, Hennessey says its Resurrection Camaro can reach 60 mph in less than 2.3 seconds while running a quarter-mile in 9.3 seconds at 150 mph. Top speed is somewhere north of 220 mph, and yes, Hennessey will even include a 1-year / 12,000-mile warranty in case your Resurrection needs, um, resurrected.

Only 24 units are planned for production and the price tag isn’t cheap. Expect to pay $200,000 for one of these monsters, but you can see it for free this week at the 2019 SEMA Show.