Toyota is gauging interest in putting some of the components into production.
If you're looking for something spicy at this year's SEMA Show, then check out the Toyota Supra Wasabi Concept. It wears a bold coat of green paint that evokes Japan's famously fiery food. The Toyota Genuine Accessory Team modified the car as a way to gauge consumer interest in future aftermarket offerings.
Gallery: 2020 Toyota Supra Wasabi Concept
The exterior wears a custom bodykit with a huge front splitter and large strakes at the corners. The new side sills have a matching appearance with blade-like uprights at the rear. At the back, a large, flat wing attaches to the tail, and there's revised rear fascia with a pair of textured exhaust tips that exit out of the center. Toyota says the pipes have a "deep, throaty exhaust note."
The Wasabi Concept rides on 20x10-inch wheels at the front and 20x11-inch units at the rear. Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires cover them. Braking comes courtesy of Brembo B-M six-piston calipers with 15.94-inch (405-millimeter) slotted, two-piece rotors in front and four-piston stoppers with 14.96-inch (380-millimeter) rotors at the back.
The Toyota Genuine Accessory Team fits a set of Öhlins Road & Track adjustable coilovers. They have the company's Dual Flow Valve Inverted Monotube Dampers that someone can tune for low- and high-speed compression, in addition to rebound. A strut tower brace stiffens the chassis.
The crew leaves the powertrain alone. The stock setup uses a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six that 335 horsepower (250 kilowatts) and 365 pound-feet (495 Newton-meters). It runs through an eight-speed gearbox.
DESIGN/STYLING: Toyota Genuine Accessory Team LEAD BUILDER: Five Axis MECHANIC/FABRICATORS: Phiaro
BODYWORK (AERO, SPLITTER AND WING):
Five Axis
COLOR: Green
ENGINE: 2,998cc DOHC 24-valve In-line 6-cylinder Engine, Twin-scroll Single-turbocharger
EXHAUST: Toyota Genuine Accessory Concept 102mm “Super Single” Center-exit Performance Exhaust w/Dual Tips
BRAKES: Brembo B-M Big Brake Kit (Front: 6-piston Calipers/405mm 2-piece Rotors, Rear: 4-piston Calipers/380mm 2-piece Rotors)
WHEELS: Toyota Genuine Accessory Concept Forged-aluminum Wheels
(Front: 20x10-inch+23, Rear: 20x11-inch+30) TIRES: Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S (Front: 275/30ZR20, REAR: 305/30ZR20)
SUSPENSION: Öhlins Road & Track
Coil-over Suspension
STRUT TOWER BAR: Toyota Genuine
Accessory Concept