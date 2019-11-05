Hide press release Show press release

TOYOTA GENUINE ACCESSORY TEAM SPICES UP THE GR SUPRA

The Accessory Team Adds Heat to its Factory-Tuned GR Supra Wasabi Concept

PLANO, Texas (November 5, 2019) – The Toyota Genuine Accessory Team serves up its vision of a factory-tuned

GR Supra rolled up into a green machine, dubbed the Wasabi Concept at the 2019 Specialty Equipment Market

Association (SEMA) Show.

There’s no shortage of excitement surrounding the new 2020 GR Supra. The members of the Toyota Genuine

Accessory Team also share in the excitement, and they jumped at the chance to build a Supra for the 2019 SEMA

Show.

This build focuses on enhancing performance without compromise. It also serves as a gauge to measure consumer

interest, which will help the team as they make plans on future products.

The GR Supra Wasabi Concept benefits from enhanced bodywork, designed by the Toyota Genuine Accessory

Team. The aero package with spoiler adds a track-inspired feel to the Supra’s already aggressive lines. The dual tips

of the 102mm Toyota “Super Single” center-exit exhaust system integrate into the rear fascia and give this Supra a

deep, throaty exhaust note that will resonate with enthusiasts.

A staggered set of Toyota forged aluminum wheels, 20x10-inch (F) and 20x11-inch (R), complement the Wasabi

Concept’s appearance while lending to reduced unsprung weight for improved handling and feedback. These

strong and lightweight rims feature Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires in a 275/30R20 (F) and 305/30R20 (R) offering that

provide the Supra with increased grip for optimal traction.

Upgraded Brembo B-M brake calipers with slotted two-piece brake rotors replaced the factory components. Up

front, six-piston calipers squeeze massive 405mm rotors, while four-piston rear calipers grab onto 380mm rotors,

increasing the heat capacity to resist brake fade.

Ride height adjustability comes courtesy of Öhlins Road & Track adjustable coil-over suspension. The DFV (Dual

Flow Valve) Inverted Monotube Dampers feature adjustments for low- and high-speed compression, as well as

rebound. A Toyota strut tower brace joins the shock towers to stiffen the chassis and maintain suspension

geometry for optimal handling.

The GR Supra Wasabi Concept—along with other Toyota specialty vehicles—can be found in the Toyota display

booth (#24800) in Central Hall and on the Patio Annex of the Las Vegas Convention Center, November 5 –

November 8, 2019.







2020 TOYOTA GR SUPRA

GR SUPRA WASABI CONCEPT

Toyota Genuine Accessory Team presents a Street/Track vision of the Supra, the GR Supra Wasabi Concept. Named for its bold green hue, this build benefits from enhanced bodywork and a rear

spoiler, all designed within the Toyota Genuine Accessory Team. Integrated into the rear fascia, the dual tips of the 102mm Toyota “Super Single” center-exit exhaust system gives the Supra a deep, throaty exhaust note.

Strong and lightweight 20-inch Toyota forged-aluminum wheels equipped with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires provide improved grip for optimal handling and traction. A closer look through the wheel spokes reveals Brembo B-M brake calipers with massive two-piece brake rotors at each corner.

The chassis is suspended on Öhlins Road & Track adjustable coilovers. This suspension features DFV (Dual Flow Valve) inverted monotube dampers with adjustments for low and high speed compression, as well as rebound. These adjustable dampers offer complete ride height adjustability to accommodate the perils of the street as well as the groomed surfaces found at the track.

DESIGN/STYLING: Toyota Genuine Accessory Team LEAD BUILDER: Five Axis MECHANIC/FABRICATORS: Phiaro

BODYWORK (AERO, SPLITTER AND WING):

Five Axis

COLOR: Green

ENGINE: 2,998cc DOHC 24-valve In-line 6-cylinder Engine, Twin-scroll Single-turbocharger

EXHAUST: Toyota Genuine Accessory Concept 102mm “Super Single” Center-exit Performance Exhaust w/Dual Tips

BRAKES: Brembo B-M Big Brake Kit (Front: 6-piston Calipers/405mm 2-piece Rotors, Rear: 4-piston Calipers/380mm 2-piece Rotors)

WHEELS: Toyota Genuine Accessory Concept Forged-aluminum Wheels

(Front: 20x10-inch+23, Rear: 20x11-inch+30) TIRES: Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S (Front: 275/30ZR20, REAR: 305/30ZR20)

SUSPENSION: Öhlins Road & Track

Coil-over Suspension

STRUT TOWER BAR: Toyota Genuine

Accessory Concept