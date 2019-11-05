It was about a year ago when Toyota unveiled a souped-up version of the Avalon proudly carrying the TRD badge and now the Japanese marque is kicking things up a notch courtesy of Toyota Racing Development. To celebrate TRD’s 40th anniversary, a conceptual sports sedan – you can’t buy – has arrived at SEMA with a multitude of upgrade over the road-going Avalon TRD.

For starters, the 3.5-liter V6 engine no longer develops the series 301 horsepower as it has been massaged to squeeze a healthy 330 hp, although this is an estimated output. The additional muscle was extracted courtesy of a custom cold air intake and a new exhaust, while the transmission cooler was sourced from a Tundra. In addition, the RAV4’s aluminum uprights have been installed to shave off four pounds (1.8 kilograms) on each side to improve handling and provide better steering feedback.

One important upgrade the sporty Avalon benefits from is a limited-slip differential to diminish wheel spin as much as possible on what remains a large front-wheel-drive sedan. The engine breaths better than before thanks to a wider opening of the massive grille, while the rear now hosts a spoiler lip on the trunk lid. The rear body attachment is more than just for show as it adds 100 pounds of downforce at 100 mph.

The shiny new 18-inch wheels with carbon fiber barrels are shod in Goodyear Supercar 3R tires measuring 275/35 R18 tires and come coupled to four-piston aluminum calipers with 355-mm slotted rotors. Numerous carbon fiber pieces such as the vented hood help the sedan cut almost 150 pounds (68 kg) compared to the standard car.

The Toyota Avalon TRD Pro is on display this week in Las Vegas at SEMA where it shares the spotlight with an assortment of modified Supras.