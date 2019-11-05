Toyota also fits a custom exhaust and lowered suspension.
The Toyota Supra 3000GT Concept rolls into this year's SEMA Show as a customized version of the new coupe that takes direct inspiration from the 1994 Supra TRD3000GT. It's a project from the team at the Toyota Customizing & Development department.
Gallery: 2020 Toyota GR Supra 3000GT Concept
The 3000GT Concept wears a more aggressive body that includes a larger front splitter and revised fascia with larger openings. The hood features triangle-shaped vents on each side. Larger side sills have prominent uprights on each end. The brushed silver and gold finish on the body is a vinyl wrap.
At the back, the Supra gets a big rear wing. There's also a new diffuser, and a custom exhaust system from HKS exits just above the strakes.
Inside, there are a pair of Bride Xero CS racing seats. The 3000GT Concept isn't all about performance, though, because a Pioneer sound system makes music sound fantastic.
The 3000GT Concept sits on a set of Tein Street Advance Z adjustable coilovers. The wheels are multi-spoke 19-inch units, and Toyo Proxes R888R tires wrap around them. Six-piston Brembo GT-S Monobloc brake calipers at the front wheels clamp onto the 14.96-inch (380-millimeter) two-piece rotors.
The powertrain remains stock. The 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six makes 335 horsepower (250 kilowatts) and 365 pound-feet (495 Newton-meters). There's an eight-speed gearbox.
The 1994 Supra TRD3000GT featured a widebody kit that took inspiration from the machine racing in the All-Japan Grand Touring Car Championship at the time. The firm didn't build many of the parts, but the new one has brought the look back.
f
NEWS RELEASE
TCD INJECTS VINTAGE DNA INTO ITS GR SUPRA 3000GT CONCEPT
Toyota Customizing & Development Draws Inspiration from Its Iconic 1994 TRD3000GT Kit
PLANO, Texas (November 5, 2019) – Appearing at Toyota’s 2019 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA)
Show display, Toyota Customizing & Development (TCD) debuts its GR Supra 3000GT Concept inspired by the
The history and heritage of the MKIV Supra make it a classic. Its near-limitless performance potential and
achievements make it legendary. Before anyone could even imagine the rarified air this Supra would attain, TCD
created an iconic, limited production, wide-body aero kit for the Supra in 1994 called the TRD3000GT. The kit was
released in celebration of the Supra’s success in the All-Japan Grand Touring Car Championship.
The 2020 GR Supra reminded TCD of its TRD3000GT project from long ago, prompting the creation of the GR Supra
3000GT Concept. Styling cues from the original design were infused into the GR Supra with its DNA, technology,
and history. This car received a more aggressive appearance while the hood vents and rear-wing styling were
modeled after the original.
“The new body kit shape combined with elements of the historic TRD3000GT provided for optimal aerodynamics
for the GR Supra and a proud representation of our racing heritage,” said Heru Adi Nugroho of Toyota. The rear
fascia incorporates a custom exhaust system built by HKS. Once the exterior build was completed, Spin Imaging
wrapped the body in a brushed silver and gold vinyl, bringing out the aggressive lines of the new bodywork.
TEIN Street Advance Z adjustable coilovers lower the chassis onto 19-inch TWS Motorsport RS317 forged
aluminum wheels fitted with Toyo Proxes R888R tires. These stronger, lighter wheels offer improved handling
while the R888R tires provide better adhesion to the road. From behind the wheel spokes, Brembo GT-S Monobloc
brake calipers peek through, providing enhanced stopping power for the car.
To finish off the build, attention shifts to the interior. Inside the GR Supra 3000GT Concept, a pair of FIA-approved
BRIDE Xero CS racing seats secure the occupants, while upgraded Pioneer speakers provide enhanced sounds to
suit the mood.
The GR Supra 3000GT Concept—along with other Toyota specialty vehicles—can be found in the Toyota display
booth (#24800) in Central Hall and on the Patio Annex of the Las Vegas Convention Center, November 5 –
November 8, 2019.
EMBARGOED UNTIL: 10:20 a.m. PT, November 5, 2019
2020 TOYOTA GR SUPRA
GR SUPRA 3000GT CONCEPT
Toyota Customizing & Development (TCD) presents the GR Supra 3000GT Concept. This build draws inspiration from the original 1994 TRD3000GT wide-body kit. This iconic wide-body aero kit was released in limited production to celebrate the Supra’s success in the All-Japan Grand Touring Car Championship.
TCD infused the GR Supra with styling cues reflecting the MKIV DNA, technology, and history. This concept received a more aggressive appearance while the hood vents and rear-wing styling were modeled after
the original. The rear fascia incorporates a custom exhaust system built by HKS. Once the exterior build was completed, Spin Imaging wrapped the body in a brushed silver and gold vinyl, bringing out the aggressive lines of the new bodywork.
TEIN Street Advance Z adjustable coilovers lower the chassis onto 19-inch TWS Motorsport RS317 forged- aluminum wheels fitted with Toyo Proxes R888R tires. From behind the wheel spokes, Brembo GT-S Monobloc brake calipers peek through, delivering enhanced stopping performance.
Inside the cabin, a pair of FIA-approved BRIDE Xero CS racing seats position the occupants, while upgraded Pioneer speakers provide enhanced sounds to suit the mood.
LEAD BUILDER: Toyota Customizing & Development (TCD)
BODYWORK: TCD
PAINTER: Wrapped by Spin Imaging
TRIM: Brushed Silver/Brushed Gold
ENGINE: 2,998cc DOHC 24-valve In-line 6-cylinder Engine, Twin-scroll Single-turbocharger HORSEPOWER: 335 Horsepower
Torque: 365 lb-ft
EXHAUST: HKS Custom Exhaust for 3000GT Concept
BRAKES: Brembo GT-S Forged Monobloc Brake Kit (F: 6-piston Calipers, 380mm 2-piece Rotors)
WHEELS: TWS RS317 19-inch Forged-aluminum Wheels
TIRES: Toyo Proxes R888R Tires (Front: 265/30R19, Rear: 285/35R19)
SUSPENSION: TEIN Custom Street Advance Z Coil- over Suspension
INTERIOR: BRIDE Xero CS Racing Seats
SOUND SYSTEM: Speakers by Pioneer Electronics