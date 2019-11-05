The Toyota Supra 3000GT Concept rolls into this year's SEMA Show as a customized version of the new coupe that takes direct inspiration from the 1994 Supra TRD3000GT. It's a project from the team at the Toyota Customizing & Development department.

The 3000GT Concept wears a more aggressive body that includes a larger front splitter and revised fascia with larger openings. The hood features triangle-shaped vents on each side. Larger side sills have prominent uprights on each end. The brushed silver and gold finish on the body is a vinyl wrap.

At the back, the Supra gets a big rear wing. There's also a new diffuser, and a custom exhaust system from HKS exits just above the strakes.

Inside, there are a pair of Bride Xero CS racing seats. The 3000GT Concept isn't all about performance, though, because a Pioneer sound system makes music sound fantastic.

The 3000GT Concept sits on a set of Tein Street Advance Z adjustable coilovers. The wheels are multi-spoke 19-inch units, and Toyo Proxes R888R tires wrap around them. Six-piston Brembo GT-S Monobloc brake calipers at the front wheels clamp onto the 14.96-inch (380-millimeter) two-piece rotors.

The powertrain remains stock. The 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six makes 335 horsepower (250 kilowatts) and 365 pound-feet (495 Newton-meters). There's an eight-speed gearbox.

The 1994 Supra TRD3000GT featured a widebody kit that took inspiration from the machine racing in the All-Japan Grand Touring Car Championship at the time. The firm didn't build many of the parts, but the new one has brought the look back.