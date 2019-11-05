Hide press release Show press release

The 2020 BMW M2 CS Coupe.

Woodcliff Lake, NJ – November 5, 2019…Today, BMW M GmbH is proud to announce the next step in the evolution of the BMW M2, the M2 CS. The new high-performance coupe blends racetrack optimization with everyday usability to create the most capable version of M’s smallest model.

Power and torque are rated at 444 hp and 406 lb-ft (preliminary), an increase of 39 hp over the M2 Competition. Newly available, select CFRP body panels and components help reduce weight, lower the center of gravity and improve aerodynamics. Exclusive Carbon Fiber and Alcantara interior trim help set this M2 apart from all previous versions.

The new M2 CS has also been developed side by side with the new M2 CS Racing model, which will be offered by BMW Motorsport as a new entry model into customer racing. BMW M GmbH and BMW Motorsport worked closely together to take the learnings from the M2 street car and from the M4 GT4 customer program and apply them to the new M2 CS Racing model. A level of cooperation which we will see repeated with select limited edition M models in the future.

The 2020 BMW M2 CS Coupe will make its World Debut at Automobility LA on November 20th 2019.

S55 Power plant derived from the M4 Competition

The heart of the new BMW M2 CS is an uprated S55 3.0-liter inline 6-cylinder engine with BMW TwinPower Turbo technology. Producing 444 hp at 6,250 rpm and 406 lb-ft of torque between 2,350 – 5,500 rpm (preliminary), the power plant allows the M2 CS to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds when equipped with the 7-speed dual clutch (DCT) transmission and in 4.0 seconds when equipped with the 6-speed manual.

The wide, flat torque curve, the linear build-up of power and a 7,600 rpm redline mean that the engine is ready to deliver an exhilarating experience at a moment’s notice. Two, quick-spooling mon-scroll turbochargers, High precision direct injection, Valvetronic variable valve timing and Double-Vanos fully variable cam timing deliver lighting fast responses of power to the driver’s throttle inputs.

The S55 engine block is of a closed-deck design to deal with high cylinder pressures. Cylinder walls are coated with a wire-arc sprayed-on coating instead of liners to help reduce weight.

The exhaust gases are routed through a, unique to the M2 CS, dual-branch exhaust system with electronically-controlled exhaust valves and two, twin-exhaust pipes with engraved ///M logos. The exhaust sound can be controlled via the M Engine Dynamics control switch in the center console.

Cooling is provided by a central radiator, two smaller side radiators, an oil cooler, two scavenging pumps in the oil sump pan along with a sump baffle to help control oil movement under all circumstances. An oil return system near the turbochargers help keep the flow of oil steady during extreme acceleration and braking. DCT-equipped cars also receive a separate transmission oil cooler.

6-Speed Manual and 7-Speed DCT Transmissions

The new BMW M2 CS comes standard with a six-speed manual gearbox, which is notable for its compact design and light weight. The use of a carbon-fiber friction lining enhances the manual shift feel. The BMW M2 CS is equipped with rev-matching technology which blips the throttle on downshifts and lowers the engine’s revs on upshifts, making gear changes even smoother. This lends the car additional stability during hard driving on the track. Rev-matching is deactivated when DSC is switched off.

The seven-speed M Double Clutch Transmission (M DCT with Drivelogic) is available as an option. This system effectively combines two gearboxes, each with its own clutch, and enables

either extremely fast gear changes with no interruption in the flow of power or ultra-smooth shifts. The driver can change gears either in automated or manual mode by using the gearshift lever on the center console or shift paddles on the M leather steering wheel. In both automatic and manual modes, Drivelogic provides the driver with a choice between three preconfigured driving programs: COMFORT, SPORT and SPORT+.

Active M locking Differential

The Dynamic Stability Control is supported in its task by the standard Active M Differential, an electronically controlled multi-plate locking differential which can vary the locking effect from 0 to 100 percent according to the driving situation, the car’s steering angle, accelerator position, brake pressure, engine torque, wheel-speed and yaw rate.

The control unit uses this collection of data inputs to detect the threat of traction loss on one side of the car and calculates the required locking effect, which is engaged by an electric motor. The full locking power of over 1,800 lb-ft is available within 150 milliseconds. This allows the system to prevent a wheel from spinning in extreme conditions on slippery road surfaces or when the two rear wheels are experiencing significant differences in friction coefficient.

In certain situations, the Active M Differential even works proactively. When pulling away on slippery surfaces, the lock is closed by a defined percentage even before a wheel can start to spin, to ensure that both wheels develop equal slip at the same time. The lock is also closed by the required percentage through dynamically driven corners, according to the levels of lateral acceleration and drive at work. This prevents the low-traction inside wheel from starting to turn too quickly. This permanent and infinitely variable differential control also increases agility, avoids understeer into corners and improves directional stability under braking and load changes.

M Dynamic Mode (MDM), which can be activated automatically by either selecting SPORT+ mode, or engaging manually via the DSC button allows for a greater degree of dynamic freedom when the driver requires it, such as on closed course track driving.

Standard Adaptive M Suspension, chassis and steering

The BMW M2 CS comes standard with the Adaptive M suspension, previously unavailable on the M2 models. The new fitted suspension gives the driver a choice of Comfort, Sport and Sport+ modes, each with different damper settings.

omfort mode provides excellent everyday usability on varied surface conditions. Sport mode offers a setting for tuned for winding roads while Sport+ is designed to minimize body motion on track environments. The level of steering assistance is also varied as part of the three suspension modes.

The CFRP front brace, introduced on the M2 Competition, weighs only 3.3 pounds and ties the front strut towers to the bulkhead, increasing front end stiffness and improving turn-in response and steering precision.

The rear five-link suspension’s control arms and wheel hubs are made from forged aluminum. The rear, lightweight, steel subframe is bolted directly to the body frame without any flexible rubber bushings to improve rear wheel direction and stability.

Standard and Optional Brakes

The standard brake fitment consists of M Compound brakes featuring 400 mm front vented disks and 380 mm rear vented disks. Red-painted six-piston fixed front and four-piston fixed rear calipers apply the stopping power. This setup provides outstanding stopping power with excellent fade resistance and thermal stability.

Available for the first time on an M2 is the M Carbon Ceramic Brake option which delivers increased thermal resistance capabilities under extreme track driving conditions, as well as reduced weight with greatly improved brake disk wear characteristics.

Forged 19-inch wheels with non-runflat performance tires

The M2 CS is equipped with standard 19-inch Forged Y-spoke Style 763M wheels in a High-Gloss Jet Black finish. A Gold matt finish to the same wheels can be specified as an option. Either wheel color finish can be ordered with either Michelin Cup 2 tires or mixed performance tires.

Wheel sizes are 9.0 x 19 inch front and 10.0 x 19 inch rear. Mounted tires are sized 245/35R19 front and 265/35R19 rear.

CFRP Exterior components

The BMW M2 features carefully selected use of CFRP in its exterior panels and components to not only reduce weight but also improve cooling and aerodynamics.

The new CFRP hood weighs half of the weight of a similar steel hood while incorporating functional air vents, finished in High-Gloss Black, which help increase front end downforce and aid in engine cooling.

The CFRP roof, offered for the first time on the M2, is made from a rigid, sandwich construction which requires no roof bow components nor insulation while still providing the required acoustic properties. Together, the new roof and hood help lower the M2 CS’s center of gravity for improved agility.

Also made form CFRP are the front splitter, the rear spoiler, rear diffuser and M twin-stalk exterior mirrors. The front and rear spoilers along with the diffuser work together to optimize air flow underneath the car and to further increase downforce.

Exclusive CS Interior Appointments

The cabin of the M2 CS blends race track inspired aesthetics with weight saving technology. The center, transmission tunnel console is made from CFRP, saving over 6 pounds when compared to a standard 2 Series console.

Alcantara material covers the center armrest and dash trim, which also includes an embroidered CS badge in red contrast stitching. The standard M Sport Steering wheel is covered in Alcantara with red contrast stitching and a race stripe at the 12 o’clock position.

The M2 CS logo is present on the door sill plates and on the instrument cluster when the vehicle is started.

The standard front M Competition seats are finished in Alcantara / Black Merino leather with red contrast stitching and the BMW M Motorsport stripes embroidered into the integrated headrests. The CS logo is visible on the rear seat headrests.

Exterior Colors

The M2 CS will be available in four colors including Alpine White, Misano Blue Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic and Hockenheim Silver Metallic.

Standard and Optional Equipment

The M2 CS comes with an extensive list of standard equipment including:

6-Speed Manual transmission

Adaptive M Suspension

Active M Differential

19-inch Forged Jet Black M Style 763M wheels with mixed performance tires

CFRP roof

CFRP hood

CFRP front spoiler, rear spoiler, rear diffuser and mirror caps,

Front Power, Heated M Competition Seats

M Seat Belts

Dynamic Cruise Control

Ambient Interior Lighting

Navigation

Harman/ Kardon Premium Sound System

Shadowline exterior trim

Anthracite Headliner

M Alcantara Steering Wheel

Apple CarPlay Compatibility

Adaptive Full LED headlights

Universal Garage Door opener

Rear View camera and Park distance control

Optional equipment includes: