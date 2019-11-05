SpeedKore Demon levels of power in combination with an all-wheel drive and four doors.
This year’s SEMA Show is shifting into a higher gear with the debut of this twin-turbo AWD Dodge Charger. Teased for the first time a month ago and dubbed as the “world’s first all-wheel-drive, twin-turbocharged, carbon-fiber widebody” Charger, the vehicle has been developed by SpeedKore in cooperation with MagnaFlow and HP Tuners.
The project uses a 2019 Dodge Charger Pursuit as a starting point to which SpeedKore installed a complete widebody carbon-fiber kit. The tuners received a widebody Charger from the automaker itself to 3D scan it and create the necessary molds. The result is a kit, consisting of a carbon-fiber front bumper, fender flare set, factory rocker set, hood, rear spoiler, rear bumper, and rear diffuser.
We know you are more interested in what’s under the hood so let’s get straight to the point. There’s a 6.2-liter twin-turbocharged V8 in the engine bay, very similar to the one found in the SpeedKore Demon. It has been heavily modified and now features two Precision 6466 ball-bearing billet turbochargers instead of the factory supercharger. A triple-pump fuel system with Injector Dynamics 1700cc injectors is delivering E85 to the motor.
The initial dyno tests showed 1,525 horsepower (1,137 kilowatts) and the crank with a “conservative 26 pounds of boost.” SpeedKore will continue to work on the engine before and after the 2019 SEMA Show, so we can expect this number to increase slightly with time. Power is channeled to all four wheels through a Hellraiser Performance-built transmission with a custom billet transfer case created by Traction Products, an FTI torque converter, and a carbon-fiber driveshaft from The Driveshaft Shop.
The car displayed in Las Vegas is a one-off project commissioned by a returning SpeedKore customer. He ordered the speedy sedan for his brother’s 65th birthday. We are eager to see it in action and especially in a direct drag race with the SpeedKore Demon, which is believed to be the fastest Demon on the planet.
The starting platform for the drag-focused Charger was a 2019 Dodge Charger Pursuit. To create the carbon-fiber widebody components, SpeedKore received a widebody Charger from Dodge to perform a 3D scan and create the necessary molds. The vehicle was then equipped with a pre-preg carbon-fiber front bumper, fender flare set, factory rocker set, hood, rear spoiler, rear bumper and rear diffuser.
The Charger features a custom-valve exhaust system that exits out of the front bumper for track use and can be easily switched to flow through a MagnaFlow Competition Series exhaust for street driving. The Competition Series exhaust features 3” stainless steel throughout and exits through dual split rear exiting polished tips, providing an aggressive exterior sound while maintaining a moderate interior sound. HP Tuners provided the calibration software for the vehicle, which made 1,525 horsepower to the crank on a conservative 26 pounds of boost during the initial dyno-tuning session. SpeedKore will continue to tune for performance before and after the SEMA Show.
Under the hood is the same turbocharged 6.2-liter V-8 engine found in the record-setting SpeedKore Demon, which has been modified by Gearhead Fabrications to replace the factory supercharger with two Precision 6466 ball-bearing billet turbochargers and a custom upper plenum designed and engineered by SpeedKore. To handle the increased boost levels, the engine has been outfitted with custom Thitek heads and a Boost Leash C02 progressive boost controller. Delivering E85 to the engine is a Fore Innovations triple-pump fuel system through Injector Dynamics 1700cc injectors.
Unlike the Demon, the Charger features all-wheel drive and delivers power to the ground through a Hellraiser Performance-built transmission with a custom billet transfer case created by Traction Products, an FTI torque converter and carbon-fiber driveshaft from The Driveshaft Shop, all being cooled by a Gearhead Fabrications transmission cooler. The final component putting power to the ground is a set of Bogart Competition Series wheels wrapped in Mickey Thompson ET Street tires on all four corners.
The one-off Dodge Charger was built for a returning SpeedKore customer, Alex Palermo, who previously commissioned the Wisconsin-based performance shop to build the twin-turbo Dodge Demon that holds the Demon quarter-mile record. After seeing the twin-turbo Demon, his older brother, whom Palermo credits for his love of all things Mopar, said he liked the car but was more of a four-door guy. Palermo took those words to heart and enlisted SpeedKore to build a four-door version of his Demon as a surprise for his brother's 65th birthday.