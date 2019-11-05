This year’s SEMA Show is shifting into a higher gear with the debut of this twin-turbo AWD Dodge Charger. Teased for the first time a month ago and dubbed as the “world’s first all-wheel-drive, twin-turbocharged, carbon-fiber widebody” Charger, the vehicle has been developed by SpeedKore in cooperation with MagnaFlow and HP Tuners.

The project uses a 2019 Dodge Charger Pursuit as a starting point to which SpeedKore installed a complete widebody carbon-fiber kit. The tuners received a widebody Charger from the automaker itself to 3D scan it and create the necessary molds. The result is a kit, consisting of a carbon-fiber front bumper, fender flare set, factory rocker set, hood, rear spoiler, rear bumper, and rear diffuser.

Gallery: Twin-turbo AWD Dodge Charger by SpeedKore

45 Photos

We know you are more interested in what’s under the hood so let’s get straight to the point. There’s a 6.2-liter twin-turbocharged V8 in the engine bay, very similar to the one found in the SpeedKore Demon. It has been heavily modified and now features two Precision 6466 ball-bearing billet turbochargers instead of the factory supercharger. A triple-pump fuel system with Injector Dynamics 1700cc injectors is delivering E85 to the motor.

The initial dyno tests showed 1,525 horsepower (1,137 kilowatts) and the crank with a “conservative 26 pounds of boost.” SpeedKore will continue to work on the engine before and after the 2019 SEMA Show, so we can expect this number to increase slightly with time. Power is channeled to all four wheels through a Hellraiser Performance-built transmission with a custom billet transfer case created by Traction Products, an FTI torque converter, and a carbon-fiber driveshaft from The Driveshaft Shop.

The car displayed in Las Vegas is a one-off project commissioned by a returning SpeedKore customer. He ordered the speedy sedan for his brother’s 65th birthday. We are eager to see it in action and especially in a direct drag race with the SpeedKore Demon, which is believed to be the fastest Demon on the planet.