It’ll race in the 2020 Global Time Attack season.
Nissan is arriving at this year’s SEMA Show in a race suit and helmet. The automaker is showcasing a race-prepped Nissan 370Z that’ll compete in the 2020 Global Time Attack racing season. Z1 Motorsport built the modified coupe, which has a host of upgraded parts from various suppliers, in conjunction with the Nissan Motorsports team.
Z1 Motorsport started with a blank canvas before adding the roll cage. To keep weight low, the team added a custom carbon fiber aerodynamic package. It included a rear diffuser and front splitter. The rest of the body is 2020 370Z NISMO bodywork. The hood features two massive vents while the wing hanging over the back end of the car borders on obnoxious yet awesome.
Powering Z1 Motorsport’s 370Z is a modified 3.7-liter VQ series V6 engine. However, it’s prepped to deliver 750 horsepower (559 kilowatts) or more. That includes the Garrett GTX 3076 turbochargers, diamond pistons, and so much more. Power routes through an HGT Precision six-speed sequential transmission to the 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels.
The team built a custom suspension and steering system for the 370Z, optimized for Global Time Attack racing. The team used Nismo racing parts along with a custom Brembo brake system for stopping power. Multiple cooling systems were also installed for the oil, the transmission, and the differential.
Inside, it’s all business with a single FIA-spec race seat and custom-fabricated instrument panel. All the racing essentials are inside, including a quick-release steering wheel, safety nets, and race harness.
Z1 Motorsport’s Nissan 370Z arrives in Vegas with a three other modded models – the Nissan Kicks Street Sport, the Nissan Frontier Desert Runner, and accessorized Nissan Titan. All will be on display at the SEMA Show that starts today and runs through November 8.
