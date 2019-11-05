The components include items to make it easier to get into the bed and extra lighting above the roof.
The 2020 Nissan Titan gets a bevy of accessories from the automaker's catalog of aftermarket parts for a custom pickup debuting at this year's SEMA Show. All of these components are available for the new Titan, and they come with Nissan's 5-year/100,000 mile warranty if a person buys them at the same time as the truck.
The outside of the customized truck looks more aggressive thanks to a sports bar on the sides of the bed and over the roof. It also has a set of off-road lights to illuminate the way ahead when the sun sets in the wilderness. There are also marker lights on the fenders and grille. Front and rear mud flaps add a rugged aesthetic.
At the back, there's a sliding bed extender, and owners can secure gear with tie-down cleats. A rear bumper step and assist handle make it easier to access cargo. There's a Class III four-inch drop hitch ball mount for towing.
Running boards provide a step into the cabin, and there are illuminated plates when someone opens the door. All-season floor mats collect snow and mud when working during bad weather.
Nissan unveiled the 2020 Titan at this year's State Fair of Texas. It's available in King Cab or the larger Crew Cab body. The new features include four LED lights to illuminate the bed, and an eight-inch infotainment display. Buyers can upgrade to a nine-inch display. The powertrain consists of a 5.6-liter V8 making 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and 413 pound-feet (560 Newton-meters) that hooks up to a nine-speed automatic. The Nissan Safety Shield 360 system includes forward automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, reverse automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, rear-cross-traffic alert, lane-departure warning, and automatic high-beam headlights. Customers can also add adaptive cruise control, surround-view camera system, and a traffic-sign-recognition system.
Every Genuine Nissan Accessory is custom-fit, custom-designed and durability-tested under Nissan’s rigorous engineering standards. When installed by dealer at the time of truck purchase, each Genuine Nissan Accessory is backed by TITAN and TITAN XD’s America’s Best Truck Warranty2 – with 5-year/100,000 mile coverage. Genuine Nissan Accessories can be financed when installed by the dealer at time of purchase.
