If you are not one of those customers willing to spend a fortune on a modernized and electrified Jaguar E-Type but would rather have one in fully original condition, this one is for you. Through its Jaguar Classic division, the British marque is reintroducing the original toolkit of the two-seater for the first time in nearly five decades.

Originally launched with the first and second series of the E-Type, the toolkit was available until the end of Series 2 production in 1971. The toolkit has now been reproduced to authentic specifications and comes in a period-correct leatherette-covered canvas roll. Inside you’ll find all items and tools needed to carry out routine maintenance on the iconic sports car.

Gallery: Jaguar E-Type toolkit

6 Photos

Priced from £732 (approximately $945 at the current rates), the toolkit may seem a bit expensive at glance but just consider this. Complete OEM sets are fetching up to £5,000 ($6,455) at auctions these days, which makes this new original toolkit a very smart investment.

“The original E-Type toolkit has become a collector’s item thanks to its rarity and historic appeal,” Dan Pink, Director of Jaguar Classic, comments. “We’ve had customers across the world contact us about obtaining one, which is why we decided to manufacture the toolkits again to their original specification. It’s the perfect finishing touch for E-Type aficionados.”

Here's the complete list of items in the toolkit:

Adjustable spanner

Tire valve key

Pliers

Tire pressure gauge

Points screwdriver

Feeler gauge

Three-piece screwdriver

Spanner 3/4 x 7/8 AF

Spanner 9/16 x 5/8 AF

Spanner 1/2 x 7/16 AF

Spanner 11/32 x 3/8 AF

Box spanner 7/16 x 1/2

Box spanner 9/16 x 5/8

Box spanner 3/4 x 7/8

Sparking plug spanner

Tommy bars (one short, one long)

Valve timing gauge

Grease gun

Handbrake adjusting wrench

Brake bleed tin and tube

You can purchase the toolkit from JLR’s online parts shop for classic cars with more than 50,000 original parts and accessories for Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles. The toolkit is also offered as an option for the E-Type Reborn.