If you’re a regular follower of the SEMA show, you might remember the Chevy Silverado HD concept from three years ago. It looks like the truck has been generating positive feedback strong enough to convince the company with the bowtie emblem to launch a production version. Once again, Chevy has teamed up with the renowned workwear brand that has been around even longer than the automaker, having been established back in 1889 or 22 years before Chevrolet Motor Car Company was created.

The special-edition truck starts off as a Silverado 2500 LTZ crew cab and then receives the Z71 off-road package. It rides on 20-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires and benefits from a soft rollup tonneau featuring an embossed Carhartt logo. The workhorse can be ordered in any color the customer wants as long as it’s Mosaic Black Metallic, which will be nicely complemented by Carhartt gold detailing.

Gallery: 2021Chevy Silverado HD Carhartt Special Edition

10 Photos

If you’re still not convinced, maybe the black vent hood detailing or the tow hooks will do the trick. To further spice up the Silverado HD, there’s also a chrome grille surround and inserts, along with front and rear bumpers finished in the same color as the rest of the body. Rounding off the changes on the outside are the tailgate bowtie and Carhartt badging on the doors and tailgate to let everyone know this isn’t a run-of-the-mill Silverado.

Some changes have been made inside the cabin where the 2500 HD boasts leather seats with a two-tone Jet Black and Carhartt Brown finish with exclusive stitching and the Carhartt logo embroidered on the headrests. As a final touch, the all-weather floor liners proudly carry the badge of the Dearborn-based workwear brand.

Even though it’s being displayed this week at SEMA in Las Vegas, the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado HD Carhartt Special Edition as it’s known by its full name won’t be at dealers until fall 2020.