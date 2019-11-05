It's available only in black with gold pinstripe detailing.
If you’re a regular follower of the SEMA show, you might remember the Chevy Silverado HD concept from three years ago. It looks like the truck has been generating positive feedback strong enough to convince the company with the bowtie emblem to launch a production version. Once again, Chevy has teamed up with the renowned workwear brand that has been around even longer than the automaker, having been established back in 1889 or 22 years before Chevrolet Motor Car Company was created.
The special-edition truck starts off as a Silverado 2500 LTZ crew cab and then receives the Z71 off-road package. It rides on 20-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires and benefits from a soft rollup tonneau featuring an embossed Carhartt logo. The workhorse can be ordered in any color the customer wants as long as it’s Mosaic Black Metallic, which will be nicely complemented by Carhartt gold detailing.
Gallery: 2021Chevy Silverado HD Carhartt Special Edition
If you’re still not convinced, maybe the black vent hood detailing or the tow hooks will do the trick. To further spice up the Silverado HD, there’s also a chrome grille surround and inserts, along with front and rear bumpers finished in the same color as the rest of the body. Rounding off the changes on the outside are the tailgate bowtie and Carhartt badging on the doors and tailgate to let everyone know this isn’t a run-of-the-mill Silverado.
Some changes have been made inside the cabin where the 2500 HD boasts leather seats with a two-tone Jet Black and Carhartt Brown finish with exclusive stitching and the Carhartt logo embroidered on the headrests. As a final touch, the all-weather floor liners proudly carry the badge of the Dearborn-based workwear brand.
Even though it’s being displayed this week at SEMA in Las Vegas, the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado HD Carhartt Special Edition as it’s known by its full name won’t be at dealers until fall 2020.
CHEVROLET INTRODUCES 2021 SILVERADO HD CARHARTT SPECIAL EDITION
Production model follows positive response to SEMA concept vehicle
LAS VEGAS – Chevrolet and Carhartt today revealed the ultimate hard-working truck designed to tackle the toughest jobs: the 2021 Silverado HD Carhartt Special Edition.
“Over the last century, both Carhartt and Chevrolet have earned a reputation for building long-lasting products that stand the test of time,” said Janet Ries, vice president of marketing at Carhartt. “This truck represents a true collaboration of our brands coming together to create a durable, purpose-built truck for people who not only work hard on the jobsite, but also live a rugged lifestyle.”
The two iconic, Detroit-based brands first teamed up to reveal the 2017 Silverado 2500HD Carhartt concept vehicle at the 2016 SEMA Show.
“When the concept vehicle was shown, consumer response exceeded even our highest expectations,” said Brian Sweeney Chevrolet U.S. vice president. “Listening to the enthusiastic feedback of show-goers and trucks enthusiasts led to the development of the production truck that customers have been clamoring for.”
Based on the Silverado 2500 LTZ crew cab, the special edition is paired with the Z71 Off-Road Package, including tuned twin-tube Rancho shocks, Hill Descent Control and skid plates.
It is offered exclusively in the Mosaic Black Metallic exterior color, which is complemented by pinstripe detailing in Carhartt gold, Carhartt badging on the doors and tailgate, 20-inch wheels with All Terrain tires and a soft rollup tonneau cover embossed with the Carhartt logo. Black vent hood detailing, tow hooks and a tailgate bowtie lend more dramatic styling, while a chrome grille surround and inserts, along with body-color front and rear bumpers, further add to the distinctive exterior styling and the truck’s overall presence.
A Carhartt-themed interior includes all-weather floor liners with the Carhartt badge, along with exclusive two-tone Jet Black and Carhartt Brown leather-appointed seats featuring unique stitching and Carhartt embroidered headrests.
The production Silverado HD Carhartt Special Edition will be on display at the 2019 SEMA Show and it will be available for sale at Chevrolet dealerships in fall 2020.