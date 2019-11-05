The age of crossovers is upon us. If you need further convincing of that, consider Nissan’s presence at the 2019 SEMA Show. To satisfy the big horsepower sports car crowd there’s a bonkers time attack 370Z with 750 hp (559 kilowatts) under the hood. Off-road fans get a similarly powerful Frontier Desert Runner with a 600-hp (447 kW) boosted V8. The truck faithful can peruse all sorts of Nissan accessories for its full-size Titan. And the sport compact crowd gets . . . A Nissan Kicks?

Actually, it’s not at all as bad as it sounds. Small crossovers are certainly popular and the Kicks generally falls into the above-average category. After spending time with the inexpensive five-door last year we found it rather snazzy in the looks department while offering nice tech and a surprising amount of space. If anything, the performance was a bit underwhelming but that’s where the Kicks Street Sport comes in.

That’s right – in addition to the requisite body kit and fat tires, this SEMA-soaking crossover sports a turbocharged engine. Specifically, Nissan turned to MA Motorsports for a custom Garrett turbocharger kit and an engine tune, with a Nismo exhaust system on the other end for good measure. Unfortunately, Nissan’s spec sheet doesn’t list power output, but the stock Kicks wasn’t boring with its standard-issue 125 hp (93 kW) rating, so anything is an improvement. Custom coilovers at all four corners should also be an improvement in the performance realm. This really is starting to sound like a proper sport compact build.

That holds especially true when you check out the Kicks’ bonkers body kit. 360 Composites created side skirts, a roof spoiler, and a massive front air dam that’s almost comically large. MA Motorsports upped the ante further with a widebody treatment to the fenders, which are then filled with 245/45-17-inch tires on Volk Racing wheels with a big offset. And since you can’t have a race car without racing seats, Sparco SPX carbon buckets replace the stock units inside.

Is this something you can buy at your local Nissan dealership? No. Is it something you can build yourself through your local Nissan dealership? No. Is there a market for creating custom compact crossovers like this as opposed to tweaking a Civic, or GTI, or even a Nissan Versa? That remains to be seen, but Nissan is at least showing the world that it could be a thing. And it could be a pretty cool thing to boot.