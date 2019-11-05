It will be auctioned for charity at Barrett-Jackson in January.
We’re on the eve of the 2019 SEMA Show, and Chevrolet is marking the occasion with a rather special one-off Camaro. Bow Tie fans know all about the COPO Camaros, built in limited numbers and earmarked specifically for NHRA drag racing competition. 69 such machines are slated for production in 2020, as-is the case every year. Technically speaking, 70 will come to life for 2020, but none of them are like this menacing black monster. That’s because it’s a one-off build that will head to Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale auction in January.
It’s also special because it’s adorned with the name of John Force, a straight-up legend in the world of NHRA drag racing. The 16-time champion’s name is literally all over the car, which also wears a black/silver paint scheme with a red-trimmed interior. The exterior finish – sans the name, obviously – is actually available on the 69 production COPOs, along with Summit White, Satin Steel Gray, and Red. Seven additional heritage colors will also be on the options list. Two engine choices include a supercharged LSX-based 5.7-liter V8, or a naturally-aspirated 7.0-liter V8.
Gallery: 2020 COPO Camaro John Force Edition
Chevrolet's annual run of 69 COPO Camaros is an homage to when the first COPO appeared in 1969. As mentioned, this particular one-off John Force Edition is not considered part of the annual build. It's ultimately destined for Barrett-Jackson's big Scottsdale auction in January, and when it crosses the block, all proceeds from the sale will go to DonorsChoose.org.
“This is a great-looking COPO Camaro, and I enjoyed helping design this car,” said John Force in a press release from Chevrolet. “The COPO Camaro is already a formidable car, and hard to beat on the track. But this one is even more special, as it will help support a cause I firmly believe in.”
You can see the 2020 Chevrolet COPO Camaro this week at the 2019 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.
2020 COPO CAMARO JOHN FORCE EDITION HEADLINES CHEVROLET NEWS AT SEMA SHOW
Specially-designed race car to be auctioned for charity; joins 2020 Corvette, new Silverado HD and more at annual automotive personalization and performance showcase
LAS VEGAS — Chevrolet will introduce the 2020 COPO Camaro John Force Edition at the 2019 SEMA Show, bringing together the legacies of Chevrolet’s factory race car and the 16-time NHRA champion driver in a distinctively styled, supercharged race car — and one that will deliver for charity, as well as low elapsed times on the drag strip.
“John Force is one of the most legendary drag racers in history – and his legend started with Chevrolet,” said Jim Campbell, GM U.S. vice president of Performance and Motorsports. “We are proud to partner with him on this one-of-a-kind COPO Camaro and are excited to see what it will do on the auction block for charity.”
Chevrolet will auction the COPO Camaro John Force Edition at the 2020 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale event in January, with the proceeds going to DonorsChoose.org. It carries a unique “2020COPO-FORCE” identification plaque and is considered a unique build in the COPO Camaro range – not part of the annual production run of 69 COPO Camaro race cars.
Since 2012, Chevrolet has produced 552 COPO Camaros (only 69 per year), making them incredibly rare factory race cars. During that time, five COPO Camaros have crossed the auction block for charity, raising nearly $2 million for a variety of important causes.
“This is a great-looking COPO Camaro, and I enjoyed helping design this car,” said John Force. “The COPO Camaro is already a formidable car, and hard to beat on the track. But this one is even more special, as it will help support a cause I firmly believe in.”
Additionally, a black-and-silver paint scheme inspired by the John Force Edition is an available option on 2020 COPO Camaros. In fact, there are more color choices than ever when it comes to ordering the factory-built race cars. Along with the John Force color scheme and four production colors — Black, Summit White, Satin Steel Gray and Red — there are seven heritage colors from the 1969 Camaro color palette: Hugger Orange, Butternut Yellow, Frost Green Poly, Olympic Gold Poly, Garnet Red, Fathom Green Poly and Azure Turquoise Poly.
The 2020 COPO Camaro’s available engine lineup includes a revised version of the supercharged, LSX-based 350 engine, featuring a 2.65L Magnuson supercharger and all-new LSX-SC cylinder heads, as well as an LSX-based naturally aspirated 427 engine. Also available is the Racer’s Package, which includes a carbon-fiber air inlet, dual batteries, weight box, parachute and a quick-change coupling (with the supercharged engine).
Customers can register for a chance to purchase a 2020 COPO Camaro at www.chevrolet.com/performance/copo-camaro.
Chevrolet concepts and personalized production vehicles
The 2020 COPO Camaro John Force Edition is the centerpiece of Chevrolet’s performance- and personalization-focused display, which also features the all-new, mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, the all-new Camaro LT1, concept and production versions of the Silverado and Colorado, new crate engine systems and more.
Highlights:
- All-new Corvette Stingray coupe and convertible models, each showcasing Chevrolet accessories that help personalize the first-ever mid-engine production Corvette — and the first-ever convertible model with a retractable hardtop.
- Camaro LT1 Convertible Concept, which is the most affordable V8-powered model in the Camaro lineup, with a starting price of $34,9951 for the coupe model. This SEMA Show vehicle, in Summit White, is based on the LT1 convertible (starting at $40,9951) and features concept exterior features and a host of performance and styling accessories.
- Silverado Midnight Edition is based on the Trail Boss trim, including a 2-inch factory suspension lift and the Z71 Off Road Package. The all-black approach includes black badging, grille, Bowties, bumpers, exhaust tips and off-road assist steps.
- Silverado 2500HD Carhartt Special Edition. After the successful reception of the concept at the 2016 SEMA Show, Chevrolet and Carhartt have teamed up on a special edition based on a Silverado 2500HD LTZ, featuring exterior pinstripe detailing, Carhartt badging, a unique Carhartt tonneau cover and a Carhartt-themed interior.
- Silverado and Colorado ZR2 Race Trucks. Designed to compete in the Best in the Desert Racing series, these race trucks will be used as dynamic test beds to evaluate performance parts.
- 2021 Colorado ZR2. A preview of styling changes coming to the ZR2, this concept version also demonstrates the personalization possibilities offered with Chevrolet Accessories for the Colorado, including a sport bar with a 30-inch-wide light bar, bed-mounted spare tire carrier and more.
Chevrolet’s concepts, show vehicles, performance parts and accessories are on display at the SEMA Show, in Las Vegas, through Nov.8.