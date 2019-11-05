We’re on the eve of the 2019 SEMA Show, and Chevrolet is marking the occasion with a rather special one-off Camaro. Bow Tie fans know all about the COPO Camaros, built in limited numbers and earmarked specifically for NHRA drag racing competition. 69 such machines are slated for production in 2020, as-is the case every year. Technically speaking, 70 will come to life for 2020, but none of them are like this menacing black monster. That’s because it’s a one-off build that will head to Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale auction in January.

It’s also special because it’s adorned with the name of John Force, a straight-up legend in the world of NHRA drag racing. The 16-time champion’s name is literally all over the car, which also wears a black/silver paint scheme with a red-trimmed interior. The exterior finish – sans the name, obviously – is actually available on the 69 production COPOs, along with Summit White, Satin Steel Gray, and Red. Seven additional heritage colors will also be on the options list. Two engine choices include a supercharged LSX-based 5.7-liter V8, or a naturally-aspirated 7.0-liter V8.

Gallery: 2020 COPO Camaro John Force Edition

6 Photos

Chevrolet's annual run of 69 COPO Camaros is an homage to when the first COPO appeared in 1969. As mentioned, this particular one-off John Force Edition is not considered part of the annual build. It's ultimately destined for Barrett-Jackson's big Scottsdale auction in January, and when it crosses the block, all proceeds from the sale will go to DonorsChoose.org.

“This is a great-looking COPO Camaro, and I enjoyed helping design this car,” said John Force in a press release from Chevrolet. “The COPO Camaro is already a formidable car, and hard to beat on the track. But this one is even more special, as it will help support a cause I firmly believe in.”

You can see the 2020 Chevrolet COPO Camaro this week at the 2019 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.