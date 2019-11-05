In case you haven’t heard, Ford is on the cusp of debuting its first-ever vehicle designed from the onset to run solely on electric power. If that’s not catchy enough, it’s said to be a Mustang-inspired crossover. Selling Mustang fans on a four-door crossover will already be a tall order, but nixing any semblance of a V8 for electric power could be a disaster-in-the-making if it doesn't appeal to mainstream buyers.

Perhaps that’s why Ford has enlisted the help of critically acclaimed actor and all-around action-movie badass Idris Elba, who will assist the Blue Oval on this all-important vehicle launch. And as it turns out, he has more than fame backing him up on this gig.

“Most people don’t know this, but I worked at Ford as a young guy,” said Elba in a press release from Ford. “My dad also worked at Ford. It’s practically in my blood. So working on this project and getting behind the wheel of a car that takes us all towards the future feels like things are coming full circle, but with more exhilaration and tech.”

He’s certainly not wrong about moving towards the future. There’s no question the automotive landscape is experiencing a paradigm shift, and electrified vehicles with increasing levels of technology are at the forefront. There’s no reason to believe any storied moniker will be immune to the change, including the Mustang. The million-dollar question going forward will be whether such evolution benefits the brand, or signals the beginning of the end.

To Ford’s credit, the company backtracked on calling this new offering Mach 1 not long after the EV crossover was officially announced way back in January 2018. Evolution doesn’t have to completely trump pedigree, and while we still don’t know what this Mustang-themed EV will be called, a trademark filing back in April suggests it could be called the Mach-E.

Whatever it’s called, you can see Ford reveal the name – and the entire vehicle – in a livestream event on November 17. We will carry the full stream here at Motor1.com